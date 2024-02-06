Dr. Velma Trayham Honored And Named 2024 Diversity Champion In Scottsdale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Velma Trayham , the Scottsdale nonprofit Community Celebrating Diversity proudly named her a 2024 Diversity Champion at the 30th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Dinner Celebration. The ceremony, held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Fieldhouse at Scottsdale Stadium, recognized Dr. Trayham for her unwavering dedication to promoting diversity, inclusion, and economic empowerment.

The Diversity Champions distinction is bestowed upon individuals who exemplify the timeless philosophy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and have enriched their communities by empowering others. Dr. Velma Trayham, an acclaimed author, world-renowned speaker, and award-winning business growth strategist, has tirelessly championed the cause of inclusive and equitable communities through her work.

As the founder of ThinkZILLA Consulting Group , based in Scottsdale, with locations in Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Ontario, Canada, Dr. Trayham has been a catalyst for positive change. She consults with corporations and government entities in supplier diversity, community engagement strategy, and DEI program management. Her commitment to creating awareness and supporting underserved and underrepresented communities across the U.S. is evident in her impactful initiatives.

Among Dr. Trayham's significant contributions are being honored by the Whitehouse in 2022, creating some of the nation's largest Impact Programs, and supporting more than 8000 minority entrepreneurs worldwide through public and private collaboration. Dr. Trayham is also the creator of ImpactAZ 2025 and the United Diversity Business Summit, hosted in partnership with the City of Scottsdale. Recognized as the largest DE&I summit in the Valley, it brings together local business and community leaders to foster more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

As we reflect on the spirit of Martin Luther King Day, Dr. Velma Trayham, who was honored alongside retired City of Scottsdale and government service worker and community activist Kris Cano, stands as a shining example of someone who not only identifies societal challenges but actively works towards solutions. Their recognition as 2024 Diversity Champions is a testament to their remarkable contributions to building more inclusive and equitable communities.

