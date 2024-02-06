IMPACTAZ Expands Entrepreneur Program To Support Justice-Impacted Individuals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Velma Trayham

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- One in three Americans have a criminal record. Even after satisfying their justice system obligations, they often face significant obstacles to employment and economic opportunity, costing billions to the U.S. economy annually. IMPACTAZ , a contracting business accelerator, proudly announces its expansion to address the unique needs of the justice-impacted community. This groundbreaking initiative aims to create economic opportunities, foster entrepreneurship, and promote inclusive growth for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.

Aligned with the Biden-Harris Administration's efforts to enhance opportunities for returning citizens, strengthen communities, and stimulate the economy, IMPACTAZ's focus on entrepreneurship serves as a crucial avenue. Entrepreneurial endeavors have proven to be instrumental for formerly incarcerated individuals, who frequently encounter debilitating challenges while seeking opportunities in the job market. This path helps pave the way toward a healthy and productive life.

IMPACTAZ recognizes the potential within this community and is committed to reducing recidivism by providing tailored support to help individuals rebuild their lives and contribute to the economic vibrancy of Arizona. IMPACTAZ's expansion initiative includes Entrepreneurial Training to equip justice-impacted individuals with the skills and knowledge to start and grow their businesses. These programs will cover essential business fundamentals, financial literacy, and strategic planning. The organization will assist justice-impacted entrepreneurs in obtaining supplier diversity certifications, opening doors to contracting opportunities. IMPACTAZ will facilitate mentorship opportunities, connecting entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders who can provide guidance, support, and valuable industry insights. Networking events will also be organized to create a supportive community for these entrepreneurs.

In a New York Times Guest Essay, Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Company/co-chair of the Second Chance Business Coalition, committed to expanding opportunities for employment and greater upward mobility for people with criminal records, states,“If you paid your debt to society, you should be allowed to work.”

"We know that providing business education, support, and opportunities to formerly incarcerated individuals can improve their ability to thrive in entrepreneurial roles, enabling them to create job opportunities and to contribute to their communities," ImpactAZ CEO Dr. Velma Trayham added. "We are committed to helping these founders become vital parts of the vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Arizona."

This expansion aligns with IMPACTAZ's ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive business environment. The organization invites businesses, community leaders, and stakeholders to support this initiative and create a more inclusive Arizona for all.

Registration is now open. Visit justice-impacted-entrepreneurs/ or email ....

About ImpactAZ 2025

Developed in response to the State of Black Business Report, which highlighted financial gaps and opportunities for diverse business owners, ImpactAZ 2025 is a state-wide three-year series of supplier-diversity accelerators, the collective goal of which is to develop 200 startup companies, see 500 firms hire additional employees and assist 50 companies in getting corporate contracts. Using entrepreneurship as an engine, its fundamental objective is to decrease the racial wealth gap and economic insecurity among minorities.

The solutions-driven accelerator is a program under the Millionaire Mastermind Academy , a nonprofit organization that aims to end poverty through entrepreneurship. Collaborators include the Black Chamber of Arizona and the Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. ​The accelerator enjoys broad corporate and community support led by JPMorgan Chase. Additional sponsors include Bank of America, Arizona Public Service, Salt River Project, Via West Group, Greater Phoenix Economic Council, the City of Phoenix, Commerce Bank AZ, and SCORE.

Learn more at .

Nancy Davis

Thinkzilla Consulting Group

+1 888-509-1145

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram