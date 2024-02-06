               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Moonfox Data: 2023 Annual Rankings Of Chinese Listed Companies And Overseas Applications


2/6/2024 3:32:18 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) About us: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG ) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing technology service provider in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios, aiming to help companies gain market insights and empower precise decision-making.

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Annual Rankings of Chinese Listed Companies and Overseas Applications by MoonFox Data have been released.

  • Listed Companies Rankings:
     These rankings are based on the average Monthly Active Users (MAU). They showcase the Top 50 publicly listed companies in China, along with their corresponding enterprise codes and the stock markets they belong to.
  • Overseas Apps Rankings:
    These rankings consider the average annual ranking. They highlight the Top 50 Chinese non-gaming and gaming applications that have made strides in the international market. The data covers the companies behind these apps and the number of countries where they are available, providing valuable insights for professionals and investors.

Overall, prominent Chinese publicly listed companies boast substantial user bases, securing top positions in the app rankings. Meanwhile, Chinese overseas applications are progressively expanding their reach into emerging markets, enhancing their global influence.

2023 Annual Average MAU Top 50 for Chinese Listed Companies

Owner

Stock Market

Ticker

Average annual MAU(k)

Tencent

HK

0700

1,197,376

Alibaba

NYSE HK

BABA、9988

1,113,681

Baidu

NASDAQ HK

BIDU、9888

926,158

Pinduoduo

NASDAQ

PDD

610,062

Kuaishou

HK

1024

577,023

JD

NASDAQ HK

JD、9618

516,446

Tencent Music

NYSE HK

TME、1698

568,717

Meituan

HK

3690

524,792

Weibo

NASDAQ HK

WB、9898

437,509

iQIYI

NASDAQ

IQ

393,885

NetEase

NASDAQ HK

NTES、9999

296,468

China Mobile

HK SH

600941、00941

220,610

Bilibili

NASDAQ HK

BILI、9626

203,026

ICBC

HK SH

601398、1398

186,251

iFlytek

SZ

002230

174,615

XIAOMI

HK

1810

173,013

58

NYSE

WUBA

169,002

ABC

HK SH

601288、1288

150,135

CCB

HK SH

601939、0939

152,934

Meitu

HK

1357

150,481

Trip

NASDAQ HK

TCOM、9961

144,206

Mango Excellent Media

SZ

300413

110,440

Zhihu

NYSE HK

ZH、02390

100,895

Kingsoft

HK SH

3888、688111

102,837

China Telecom

HK SH

0728、601728

87,106

CM Bank

HK SH

600036、3968

100,288

Hello Group

NASDAQ

MOMO

105,248

DiDi Global

PINK

DIDIY

68,173

China Unicom

HK SH

0762、600050

70,694

Bank Of China

HK SH

601988、3988

69,781

iDreamSky

HK

1119

71,947

Ping An Insurance

HK SH

601318、2318

69,184

Youdao

NYSE

DAO

65,408

360 Security

SH

601360

60,979

Autohome

NYSE HK

ATHM、2518

54,220

Bitauto Holdings

NYSE

BITA

56,397

BOCOM

HK SH

601328、3328

57,899

ALPHABET

NASDAQ

GOOG US EQUITY

52,391

Sohu

NASDAQ

SOHU

53,307

IReader Technology

SH

603533

50,586

Postal Savings Bank Of China

HK SH

1658、601658

46,016

HUYA

NYSE

HUYA

44,425

Yum China

NYSE HK

YUMC、9987

37,926

CITIC Bank

HK SH

601998、998

38,268

Ping An Bank

SZ

000001

41,195

Pudong Development Bank

SH

600000

38,722

Microsoft

NASDAQ HK

MSFT、04338

41,421

China Literature

HK

0772

38,344

Vipshop

NYSE

VIPS

38,960

Sina

NASDAQ

SINA

36,075

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Non-Gaming Overseas Apps

App Name

Owner

Avg Rank

Countries

TikTok

ByteDance

16

156

CapCut

ByteDance

35

168

SHEIN

Shein

44

164

Picsart

PicsArt

68

169

Remini

Bending Spoons

70

168

Alibaba

Alibaba Group

73

162

AirBrush

Meitu

73

149

CamScanner

IntSig

74

163

Temu

PDD Holdings

77

162

BIGO LIVE

JOYY Inc.

85

168

WeTV

Tencent

86

78

PictureThis

Glority

86

156

Daily Yoga

Daily Yoga

87

120

SHAREit

SHAREit

89

111

YI IoT

Xiaoyi

89

110

Rock Identifier

Glority

89

84

Meitu

Meitu

89

126

InShot

InShot Inc

90

158

AliExpress Shopping

Alibaba Group

90

147

Dancefitme

Daily Yoga

90

96

Fotor

Everimaging

91

100

Pacer

Manmanxiongdi

91

94

iQIYI

Baidu

91

103

Kiss

ChineseAll

93

74

FUNU

Salome Studio

93

76

VivaVideo

QuVideo

93

134

HelloTalk

HelloTalk

94

125

LocFaker

Kien Lhi

95

73

Pocket Maps Pro

Citymap4u

95

87

DigiArt

Ruiyun Zhixing

95

73

Camera360

PinGuo

96

84

FilterRoom

Zhiteng Computer Technology

96

97

Cute CUT Pro

MobiVio

99

70

WPS Office

Kingsoft

100

112

Life Advisor

Ruiyun Zhixing

101

82

Fastin

Bongmi

102

121

FaceYogi

Bongmi

103

128

Filmora

Wondershare

103

118

PrettyUp

Caihan Caihan

106

121

FTPManager Pro

Skyjos

106

74

Plant Parent

Glority

106

85

TickTick:

Appest

108

115

Wink

Meitu

108

87

Analyzer Plus

Fansup

108

71

YOUKU

Alibaba Group

109

93

WeChat

Tencent

110

118

Cancella Oggetti Ritocca Fotos

Meng Xu Hui

111

86

Curiosity Lab

Amila Mobile

111

107

FacePlay

Big Head Brothers

112

103

Mobile Scanner

Glority

112

131

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Gaming Overseas Apps

App Name

Owner

Avg Rank

Countries

PUBG MOBILE

Tencent

40

165

8 Ball PoolTM

Tencent

50

168

Clash of Clans

Tencent

52

167

Clash Royale

Tencent

57

167

Subway Surfers

Tencent

59

167

Rise of Kingdoms

Lilith

63

166

Whiteout Survival

Century Games

64

168

Age of Origins

Ultrapower

64

169

Mobile Legends

ByteDance

68

167

Brawl Stars

Tencent

73

167

Lords Mobile

IGG

74

169

Motorsport Manager 4

Tencent

76

122

BADLAND

Tencent

80

147

Genshin Impact

miHoYo

80

169

Rise of Castles

Long Tech Network

83

163

Inked

ByteDance

84

37

Call of Dragons

Lilith

85

155

Hay Day

Tencent

86

165

League of Legends

Tencent

87

124

Top Guerra

Topwar Studio

88

168

Gossip Harbor

MicroFun

89

169

Warpath

Lilith

89

165

The Ants

StarUnion

89

156

The Grand Mafia

Yotta Games

90

129

Match Triple Bubble

Boke

90

39

Fire Now

Habby

90

167

Honkai: Star Rail

miHoYo

90

169

Music Beat Tiles

Mofun Games

91

48

War and Order

Ultrapower

91

160

Hero Clash: Playtime Go

Glacier Inc

91

35

Knives Out

NetEase

92

34

Blood Strike

NetEase

93

54

Dungeon Hunter 6

GOAT Games

93

100

Last Fortress

Long Tech Network

94

159

Puzzles & Survival

37Games

94

127

Absolute Drift

ZPLAY

94

73

Aventura Dragon Cape

Century Games

94

170

Watcher of Realms

ByteDance

95

123

The Greedy Cave

AvalonGames

95

52

Warm Snow

Bilibili

95

54

Screw Pin Puzzle

Wonder Game

96

53

Bubble Shooter

Bigcool

96

40

Bloodstained

NetEase

96

34

Unruly Heroes

Perfect World

97

87

PopStar!-stars crush

ZPLAY

97

42

Last Shelter: Survival

Long Tech Network

98

145

MARVEL SNAP

ByteDance

98

163

Animals Racing

Sixcube

98

33

Tile Master

Boke

99

110

HappyZuma

coolstudios

100

87

Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;

Aurora-Moonfox consistently monitors industry development and regularly tracks corporate performance. The following is our research report on industry hotspots:

  • 《Image-Text Content, Hot Items, and Seeding Drive the Rapid Growth of RED Community》;
  • 《Tencent focuses on the WeChat ecosystem and leverages mini-programs to create the second growth curve》;
  • 《NetEase Q3 Financial Report Game-driven Multi-segment Growth》;
  • 《Ctrip achieved multiple-fold revenue growth in Q3, surviving through the harsh winter amidst industry recovery》
  • 《Tencent Music's breakthrough growth path during business transformation》

If you need a report, please contact us to obtain it.

Our Information:
 Website: /
Contact number: 400-888-0936

Contact us:
 Name: Felix
Title: Director of Sales, Industry Insight Division
Tel: +86 -13366276383
Email:[email protected]
Address: 608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Name: Silvia
Title: Senior Marketing Manager
Tel: +86-13691629681
Email: [email protected]
Address: 608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

SOURCE Aurora

MENAFN06022024003732001241ID1107814462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

