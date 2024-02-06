Moonfox Data: 2023 Annual Rankings Of Chinese Listed Companies And Overseas Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) About us: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG ) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing technology service provider in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios, aiming to help companies gain market insights and empower precise decision-making.
CHENGDU, China, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Annual Rankings of Chinese Listed Companies and Overseas Applications by MoonFox Data have been released.
Listed Companies Rankings:
These rankings are based on the average Monthly Active Users (MAU). They showcase the Top 50 publicly listed companies in China, along with their corresponding enterprise codes and the stock markets they belong to. Overseas Apps Rankings:
These rankings consider the average annual ranking. They highlight the Top 50 Chinese non-gaming and gaming applications that have made strides in the international market. The data covers the companies behind these apps and the number of countries where they are available, providing valuable insights for professionals and investors.
Overall, prominent Chinese publicly listed companies boast substantial user bases, securing top positions in the app rankings. Meanwhile, Chinese overseas applications are progressively expanding their reach into emerging markets, enhancing their global influence.
2023 Annual Average MAU Top 50 for Chinese Listed Companies
|
Owner
|
Stock Market
|
Ticker
|
Average annual MAU(k)
|
Tencent
|
HK
|
0700
|
1,197,376
|
Alibaba
|
NYSE HK
|
BABA、9988
|
1,113,681
|
Baidu
|
NASDAQ HK
|
BIDU、9888
|
926,158
|
Pinduoduo
|
NASDAQ
|
PDD
|
610,062
|
Kuaishou
|
HK
|
1024
|
577,023
|
JD
|
NASDAQ HK
|
JD、9618
|
516,446
|
Tencent Music
|
NYSE HK
|
TME、1698
|
568,717
|
Meituan
|
HK
|
3690
|
524,792
|
Weibo
|
NASDAQ HK
|
WB、9898
|
437,509
|
iQIYI
|
NASDAQ
|
IQ
|
393,885
|
NetEase
|
NASDAQ HK
|
NTES、9999
|
296,468
|
China Mobile
|
HK SH
|
600941、00941
|
220,610
|
Bilibili
|
NASDAQ HK
|
BILI、9626
|
203,026
|
ICBC
|
HK SH
|
601398、1398
|
186,251
|
iFlytek
|
SZ
|
002230
|
174,615
|
XIAOMI
|
HK
|
1810
|
173,013
|
58
|
NYSE
|
WUBA
|
169,002
|
ABC
|
HK SH
|
601288、1288
|
150,135
|
CCB
|
HK SH
|
601939、0939
|
152,934
|
Meitu
|
HK
|
1357
|
150,481
|
Trip
|
NASDAQ HK
|
TCOM、9961
|
144,206
|
Mango Excellent Media
|
SZ
|
300413
|
110,440
|
Zhihu
|
NYSE HK
|
ZH、02390
|
100,895
|
Kingsoft
|
HK SH
|
3888、688111
|
102,837
|
China Telecom
|
HK SH
|
0728、601728
|
87,106
|
CM Bank
|
HK SH
|
600036、3968
|
100,288
|
Hello Group
|
NASDAQ
|
MOMO
|
105,248
|
DiDi Global
|
PINK
|
DIDIY
|
68,173
|
China Unicom
|
HK SH
|
0762、600050
|
70,694
|
Bank Of China
|
HK SH
|
601988、3988
|
69,781
|
iDreamSky
|
HK
|
1119
|
71,947
|
Ping An Insurance
|
HK SH
|
601318、2318
|
69,184
|
Youdao
|
NYSE
|
DAO
|
65,408
|
360 Security
|
SH
|
601360
|
60,979
|
Autohome
|
NYSE HK
|
ATHM、2518
|
54,220
|
Bitauto Holdings
|
NYSE
|
BITA
|
56,397
|
BOCOM
|
HK SH
|
601328、3328
|
57,899
|
ALPHABET
|
NASDAQ
|
GOOG US EQUITY
|
52,391
|
Sohu
|
NASDAQ
|
SOHU
|
53,307
|
IReader Technology
|
SH
|
603533
|
50,586
|
Postal Savings Bank Of China
|
HK SH
|
1658、601658
|
46,016
|
HUYA
|
NYSE
|
HUYA
|
44,425
|
Yum China
|
NYSE HK
|
YUMC、9987
|
37,926
|
CITIC Bank
|
HK SH
|
601998、998
|
38,268
|
Ping An Bank
|
SZ
|
000001
|
41,195
|
Pudong Development Bank
|
SH
|
600000
|
38,722
|
Microsoft
|
NASDAQ HK
|
MSFT、04338
|
41,421
|
China Literature
|
HK
|
0772
|
38,344
|
Vipshop
|
NYSE
|
VIPS
|
38,960
|
Sina
|
NASDAQ
|
SINA
|
36,075
Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;
2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Non-Gaming Overseas Apps
|
App Name
|
Owner
|
Avg Rank
|
Countries
|
TikTok
|
ByteDance
|
16
|
156
|
CapCut
|
ByteDance
|
35
|
168
|
SHEIN
|
Shein
|
44
|
164
|
Picsart
|
PicsArt
|
68
|
169
|
Remini
|
Bending Spoons
|
70
|
168
|
Alibaba
|
Alibaba Group
|
73
|
162
|
AirBrush
|
Meitu
|
73
|
149
|
CamScanner
|
IntSig
|
74
|
163
|
Temu
|
PDD Holdings
|
77
|
162
|
BIGO LIVE
|
JOYY Inc.
|
85
|
168
|
WeTV
|
Tencent
|
86
|
78
|
PictureThis
|
Glority
|
86
|
156
|
Daily Yoga
|
Daily Yoga
|
87
|
120
|
SHAREit
|
SHAREit
|
89
|
111
|
YI IoT
|
Xiaoyi
|
89
|
110
|
Rock Identifier
|
Glority
|
89
|
84
|
Meitu
|
Meitu
|
89
|
126
|
InShot
|
InShot Inc
|
90
|
158
|
AliExpress Shopping
|
Alibaba Group
|
90
|
147
|
Dancefitme
|
Daily Yoga
|
90
|
96
|
Fotor
|
Everimaging
|
91
|
100
|
Pacer
|
Manmanxiongdi
|
91
|
94
|
iQIYI
|
Baidu
|
91
|
103
|
Kiss
|
ChineseAll
|
93
|
74
|
FUNU
|
Salome Studio
|
93
|
76
|
VivaVideo
|
QuVideo
|
93
|
134
|
HelloTalk
|
HelloTalk
|
94
|
125
|
LocFaker
|
Kien Lhi
|
95
|
73
|
Pocket Maps Pro
|
Citymap4u
|
95
|
87
|
DigiArt
|
Ruiyun Zhixing
|
95
|
73
|
Camera360
|
PinGuo
|
96
|
84
|
FilterRoom
|
Zhiteng Computer Technology
|
96
|
97
|
Cute CUT Pro
|
MobiVio
|
99
|
70
|
WPS Office
|
Kingsoft
|
100
|
112
|
Life Advisor
|
Ruiyun Zhixing
|
101
|
82
|
Fastin
|
Bongmi
|
102
|
121
|
FaceYogi
|
Bongmi
|
103
|
128
|
Filmora
|
Wondershare
|
103
|
118
|
PrettyUp
|
Caihan Caihan
|
106
|
121
|
FTPManager Pro
|
Skyjos
|
106
|
74
|
Plant Parent
|
Glority
|
106
|
85
|
TickTick:
|
Appest
|
108
|
115
|
Wink
|
Meitu
|
108
|
87
|
Analyzer Plus
|
Fansup
|
108
|
71
|
YOUKU
|
Alibaba Group
|
109
|
93
|
WeChat
|
Tencent
|
110
|
118
|
Cancella Oggetti Ritocca Fotos
|
Meng Xu Hui
|
111
|
86
|
Curiosity Lab
|
Amila Mobile
|
111
|
107
|
FacePlay
|
Big Head Brothers
|
112
|
103
|
Mobile Scanner
|
Glority
|
112
|
131
Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;
2023 Average Ranking Top50 for Chinese Gaming Overseas Apps
|
App Name
|
Owner
|
Avg Rank
|
Countries
|
PUBG MOBILE
|
Tencent
|
40
|
165
|
8 Ball PoolTM
|
Tencent
|
50
|
168
|
Clash of Clans
|
Tencent
|
52
|
167
|
Clash Royale
|
Tencent
|
57
|
167
|
Subway Surfers
|
Tencent
|
59
|
167
|
Rise of Kingdoms
|
Lilith
|
63
|
166
|
Whiteout Survival
|
Century Games
|
64
|
168
|
Age of Origins
|
Ultrapower
|
64
|
169
|
Mobile Legends
|
ByteDance
|
68
|
167
|
Brawl Stars
|
Tencent
|
73
|
167
|
Lords Mobile
|
IGG
|
74
|
169
|
Motorsport Manager 4
|
Tencent
|
76
|
122
|
BADLAND
|
Tencent
|
80
|
147
|
Genshin Impact
|
miHoYo
|
80
|
169
|
Rise of Castles
|
Long Tech Network
|
83
|
163
|
Inked
|
ByteDance
|
84
|
37
|
Call of Dragons
|
Lilith
|
85
|
155
|
Hay Day
|
Tencent
|
86
|
165
|
League of Legends
|
Tencent
|
87
|
124
|
Top Guerra
|
Topwar Studio
|
88
|
168
|
Gossip Harbor
|
MicroFun
|
89
|
169
|
Warpath
|
Lilith
|
89
|
165
|
The Ants
|
StarUnion
|
89
|
156
|
The Grand Mafia
|
Yotta Games
|
90
|
129
|
Match Triple Bubble
|
Boke
|
90
|
39
|
Fire Now
|
Habby
|
90
|
167
|
Honkai: Star Rail
|
miHoYo
|
90
|
169
|
Music Beat Tiles
|
Mofun Games
|
91
|
48
|
War and Order
|
Ultrapower
|
91
|
160
|
Hero Clash: Playtime Go
|
Glacier Inc
|
91
|
35
|
Knives Out
|
NetEase
|
92
|
34
|
Blood Strike
|
NetEase
|
93
|
54
|
Dungeon Hunter 6
|
GOAT Games
|
93
|
100
|
Last Fortress
|
Long Tech Network
|
94
|
159
|
Puzzles & Survival
|
37Games
|
94
|
127
|
Absolute Drift
|
ZPLAY
|
94
|
73
|
Aventura Dragon Cape
|
Century Games
|
94
|
170
|
Watcher of Realms
|
ByteDance
|
95
|
123
|
The Greedy Cave
|
AvalonGames
|
95
|
52
|
Warm Snow
|
Bilibili
|
95
|
54
|
Screw Pin Puzzle
|
Wonder Game
|
96
|
53
|
Bubble Shooter
|
Bigcool
|
96
|
40
|
Bloodstained
|
NetEase
|
96
|
34
|
Unruly Heroes
|
Perfect World
|
97
|
87
|
PopStar!-stars crush
|
ZPLAY
|
97
|
42
|
Last Shelter: Survival
|
Long Tech Network
|
98
|
145
|
MARVEL SNAP
|
ByteDance
|
98
|
163
|
Animals Racing
|
Sixcube
|
98
|
33
|
Tile Master
|
Boke
|
99
|
110
|
HappyZuma
|
coolstudios
|
100
|
87
Data Resource:MoonFox iApp;Time period:2023;
Aurora-Moonfox consistently monitors industry development and regularly tracks corporate performance. The following is our research report on industry hotspots:
《Image-Text Content, Hot Items, and Seeding Drive the Rapid Growth of RED Community》; 《Tencent focuses on the WeChat ecosystem and leverages mini-programs to create the second growth curve》; 《NetEase Q3 Financial Report Game-driven Multi-segment Growth》; 《Ctrip achieved multiple-fold revenue growth in Q3, surviving through the harsh winter amidst industry recovery》 《Tencent Music's breakthrough growth path during business transformation》
If you need a report, please contact us to obtain it.
Our Information:
Website: /
Contact number: 400-888-0936
Contact us:
Name: Felix
Title: Director of Sales, Industry Insight Division
Tel: +86 -13366276383
Email:[email protected]
Address: 608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
Name: Silvia
Title: Senior Marketing Manager
Tel: +86-13691629681
Email: [email protected]
Address: 608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China
SOURCE Aurora
MENAFN06022024003732001241ID1107814462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.