Direct Air Capture Market Worth $1,727 Million By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Europe is expected to be the second largest Direct Air Capture Market during the forecast period. The Direct Air Capture Market in Europe is primarily fueled by the significant supportive policies and ambitious climate goals. For example, The UK's Net Zero strategy recognizes a requirement for engineered carbon removals, specifically aiming for 75-81 million metric tons of CO2 through Direct Air Capture (DAC) and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECC) technologies. Direct Air Capture (DAC) projects in Europe are eligible for assistance through the European Union's research and funding program.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Direct Air Capture Companies

are Climeworks (Switzerland), Carbon Engineering ULC. (Canada), Global thermostat (US), Heirloom Carbon Technologies (US), Skytree (Netherlands). The major strategies adopted by these players include new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and expansions.

