(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into CIBC's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) is a provider of personal, small business, and commercial, and corporate banking solutions. Under personal banking, it offers accounts, overdraft protection, credit cards, loans and mortgages, investments, retirement planning, travel and creditor insurance, advisory, and other supporting solutions. Under small business banking, offerings consist of cash management, merchant services, accounts, credits, specialty services, corresponding banking, trade finance, and foreign exchange.

Launched in January 2018, CIBC Innovation Banking is an innovation unit that provides customized advice, funding, and technology to companies in North America. The unit helps startups scale their business by providing access to expertise from CIBC's commercial banking and capital markets business units. CIBC Innovation Banking helps tech startups grow their business by offering financing solutions across cash management, deposit, personal wealth, and capital markets.

In May 2017, CIBC launched its data studio at the communitech data hub in Waterloo, Ontario (Canada). The lab acts as an innovation hub that connects CIBC data scientists with local students and technology partners to explore emerging technologies and foster innovation. As one of the founders of the communitech data hub, CIBC is using its new lab to identify ways to harness data and build new products and services for clients.

Scope



CIBC focuses on simplifying banking through innovative products and services offered via digital channels. It had launched various initiatives to streamline banking processes through digitization and automation. These include leveraging AI for customer interactions and adopting cloud to accelerate the delivery of new products and services. It has digitized its urban banking centers as part of its network transformation

To explore the potential use cases of blockchain, CIBC has partnered with various institutions to establish an R3 distributed ledger technology platform. The company also collaborated with DataVault Innovations, an analytical data platform for fixed-income and derivatives market. It has partnered with fintech startups to offer mortgage applications, payments, and security-based identity and authentication solutions To deliver enhanced digital banking experiences to its customers, CIBC leverages its AI-powered financial platform to offer data-driven actionable insights. The company utilizes AI-powered tools to identify discrepancies in usual spending patterns and analyze transaction history. Based on real-time analysis of individuals' spending patterns, CIBC offers personalized tips for improving financial health

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into CIBC's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus Gain insights into various product launches, partnership, and investment strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investment

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Salesforce

Wolters Kluwer

nCino

Pollinate

Velocity Solutions

Microsoft

Ripple

SecureKey Technologies

MX Technologies

Visa

Plaid

Simplii Financial

MoneyGram

Paymi

iGTB

Willful

Borrowell Thinking Capital

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900