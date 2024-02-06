CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| Bid date, 2024-02-06
| Auction date
| 2024-02-06
| Settlement date
| 2024-02-07
| Maturity Date
| 2024-02-14
| Nominal amount
| 989 billion SEK
| Interest rate
| 4.00 %
| Bid times
| 09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Bids are made to phone number
| 08-696 69 70
| Confirmation of bids to e-mail
| ...
| The lowest accepted bid volume
| 1 million SEK
| The highest accepted bid volume
| 989 billion SEK
| Allocation Time
| 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
| Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
| 989 billion SEK
| Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
| 0 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2024-02-06
MENAFN06022024004107003653ID1107814441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.