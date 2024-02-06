Inventor Mike Martin Takes Innovation Beyond Products With New Podcast 'Everything Why'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Listen to Everything Why wherever you get your podcasts

Mike Martin, inventor of The Coolin' Curve and The Weighted Scrub Brush

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned inventor and disruptor Mike Martin is not just changing the game with his groundbreaking inventions like The Weighted Scrub Brush and Coolin' Curve, he's also steering his success towards a philanthropic cause.And to further his mission, he's launching his own podcast series, Everything Why .Twice a month, Martin will dive into the intricate 'whys' behind human actions. Whether it's laughter, tears, altruism or dark paths-he explores the essence behind every aspect of life, aiming to uncover the underlying 'why' waiting to be explored.However, it's not just about the podcast and inventions for Martin. A portion of the sales from one of his inventions, the Coolin' Curve, is being used to bring joy and solace to cancer patients. Martin has embarked on a heartwarming initiative, utilizing funds to take cancer patients on yacht rides in Galveston Bay.The Coolin' Curve, one of Martin's notable inventions, has become a source of support for cancer patients, offering them moments of respite and joy amidst their challenging journey. Martin's commitment to philanthropy reflects his belief in using success as a tool for positive change.For more insights into Mike Martin's journey as an inventor and disruptor, listen to Everything Why, where he engages in conversations with fellow inventors, experts, and individuals who have played a role in his personal and professional life.Learn more about The Coolin' Curve at coolincurve.To learn more about Mike Martin's philanthropic endeavors with cancer patients, go to missemmasreatreat.About Mike Martin:Mike Martin is a visionary inventor and disruptor, known for creations like The Weighted Scrub Brush and Coolin' Curve. His podcast Everything Why explores the deeper 'whys' behind human actions, providing insights into the essence of life. Beyond his innovations, Mike Martin is committed to making a positive impact, using a portion of Coolin' Curve sales to offer yacht rides to cancer patients in Galveston Bay.

Freddy Cruz

Speke Podcasting

email us here