Gujarat, Rajasthan Complement Each Other: Raj Speaker

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Feb 6 (IANS) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani has said that Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides being neighboring states, also complement each other.

“People from both the states keep visiting tourist places in each other's state continuously. Rajasthan and Gujarat, besides being neighboring states, also complement each other,” the Speaker said during his visit to Gujarat.

In Gujarat, he also met Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and Speaker Shankarbhai Chaudhary at the Assembly Building in Gandhi Nagar district.

Devnani discussed with Chaudhary on various topics related to the functioning of the Assembly, infrastructure, online system and security.

He also had a detailed discussion with Chaudhary about the 'Neva' app operated in Gujarat Assembly under One-Nation-One Application. Under this app, a screen has been installed on the table of every MLA of Gujarat Assembly. Devnani also saw the online process of the Assembly.

Assembly Speaker Devnani visited the Gujarat assembly complex along with Gujarat Assembly Speaker Choudhary where oil paintings of great men were displayed in a gallery of the assembly.

Devnani also visited the Mahatma Mandir, a tourism and seminar venue built on an area of 34 bighas in the memory of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“Life philosophy of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi can be understood by seeing this place,” Devnani said.

