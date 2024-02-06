Latin America Plastic Caps And Closure Market Is Booming With A CAGR Of 6.1% During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Latin America Plastic Caps and Closure Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Latin America plastic caps and closure market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

The Latin America plastic caps and closure market size reached US$ 4.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during 2023-2028.