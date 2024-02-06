Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report by Product Type (Apparel and Footwear, Accessories and Gifts, Toys and Games, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Price Range (Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women, Children), and Region 2024-2032 “.offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global licensed sports merchandise market growth . The global market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:

Expansion of Sports League:

The global popularity and expansion of sports leagues are key drivers of the licensed sports merchandise market. Major leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and UEFA have a massive fan base that spans across different continents. The international reach of these leagues has been amplified through media broadcasting deals, making games accessible to a global audience. This widespread exposure fuels fan enthusiasm and loyalty, driving the demand for team and player-specific merchandise. Furthermore, the expansion of these leagues into new markets, often through international games or partnerships, introduces the sports and teams to new audiences, creating fresh demand for merchandise.

Expanding E-commerce Industry:

The growth of e-commerce and online retail channels has significantly propelled the licensed sports merchandise market. The convenience of online shopping, combined with the wide variety of available products, makes it easier for fans to purchase merchandise from anywhere in the world. Online platforms provide access to a broader range of products, including limited edition items and international team merchandise, which might not be available in traditional retail stores. Furthermore, the rise of mobile commerce has facilitated impulse buying and made it convenient for consumers to make purchases through smartphones and other mobile devices. E-commerce platforms also leverage digital marketing strategies and social media platforms to target sports enthusiasts, effectively increasing sales. The seamless shopping experience, enhanced by features like easy returns, customer reviews, and fast shipping, continues to attract consumers to online channels for purchasing sports merchandise.

Influence of Social Media:

Social media and celebrity endorsements play a significant role in driving the licensed sports merchandise market. Athletes and sports teams have substantial followings on platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, where they can engage directly with fans. This engagement creates a personal connection between fans and their favorite players or teams, increasing the desire to purchase merchandise associated with them. Social media platforms also serve as a medium for product launches and marketing campaigns, where teams and brands can showcase new merchandise, creating buzz and anticipation among fans. Additionally, celebrity endorsements, where famous athletes promote specific sports merchandise, significantly influence consumer preferences and buying decisions. Fans often aspire to emulate their sports idols, which includes purchasing merchandise they endorse or wear. The powerful combination of social media presence and celebrity influence continues to be a major driver in the licensed sports merchandise market.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:



Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games Others

Apparel and footwear represented the largest segment as they provide a visible way for fans to express their allegiance, making them sought-after items.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Specialty stores represents the largest segment as they are are dedicated to curating a diverse and exclusive collection of products.

By Price Range:



Premium Economic

Premium accounted for the largest market share as it boasts superior materials, attention to detail, and innovative designs.

By End User:



Men

Women Children

Men accounted for the largest market share as appeal of licensed sports merchandise to men is multifaceted.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends:

Brands are focusing on enhancing fan engagement by offering personalized and customizable sports merchandise. Fans can now personalize jerseys, apparel, and accessories with their names or favorite players' names and numbers. Besides, there is a growing demand for retro and vintage-style sports merchandise. Nostalgia-driven designs and classic team logos are popular among fans of all ages. Moreover, increasing environmental awareness has led to the development of eco-friendly licensed sports merchandise. Brands are using sustainable materials and adopting environmentally responsible practices in manufacturing.

