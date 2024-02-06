Israel threatens Lebanon with war amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) In a concerning turn of events, Israel's Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz has issued a stark warning to his French counterpart, emphasizing that time is running out for a diplomatic solution in Lebanon. The threat of war looms large, with Israel expressing readiness to take military action if diplomatic efforts fail to address the escalating situation.



The crux of the matter lies in Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based group with ties to Iran, which has conducted hundreds of attacks on Israeli targets since October 7. The fear of a potential influx of militants, capable of invading and conquering parts of the country, has led to approximately 60,000 northern Israelis evacuating their homes. Seeking refuge in the central regions away from the hostilities, these individuals are bracing themselves for the possibility of conflict on their doorstep.



Atalia Regev, a resident of the community of Abirim just five kilometers from Israel's border with Lebanon, recounts the harrowing decision to leave her home on October 7. The invasion of southern Israel by thousands of Hamas militants, resulting in significant casualties, fueled concerns that a similar scenario could unfold in the north. The prospect of an occupation of the Galilee region, a long-feared scenario, prompted many families to pack their bags and relocate to safer areas.



At the heart of the exodus is the intensified fighting in the south, compelling tens of thousands of Israelis to abandon their communities in the north. With hopes that relocating to the central and Jerusalem regions would offer a measure of safety from the rockets launched by Hezbollah, these displaced individuals grapple with the uncertainty of the situation.



As Israel issues a direct threat of war, the international community watches with growing apprehension, cognizant of the potential repercussions and the delicate balance in the region.



The looming specter of conflict raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts and the broader implications for stability in the Middle East.



