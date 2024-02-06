Capital Markets IT And DLT Expert Jean Safar Joins Nowcm As Group CTO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean Safar, renowned for his expertise in designing and implementing cutting-edge distributed systems, is appointed as Group Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at NowCM.

Jean has large experience in designing and developing state-of-the-art centralised and distributed systems for investment banks such as Lehman Brothers, UBS or Dresdner Bank, in the United States, Europe and Asia.



Jean spent 2 years at Digital Asset as its Field CTO managing the architecture and implementation of the largest production-based Canton DLT and Canton Network projects across Asia, Europe, and the USA. As the Chief Architect at Calypso Technology, Jean brought in Blockchain technologies architected the first FX Matching pilot which linked six banks using R3 Corda and spearheaded its adaptation for the cloud. Before that, Jean was the co-founder of ActiveViam where he created its in-memory real-time computing technology and products.



Jean's professional interests are rooted in exploring the applications of smart contracts, blockchain, and confidential computing technologies, building upon his extensive background in distributed and high-performance computing, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), tailored for the capital markets domain.



With the recent partnership announcement between NowCM and WithSecure, Jean's appointment as Group CTO at NowCM underscores the company's commitment to innovation and leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive growth and success in the financial sector.



Robert Koller, the founder and CEO of NowCM commented: "We are thrilled to announce the latest addition to our exceptional team of experts, boasting hundreds of combined years of relevant experience across various fields. Jean is an ideal fit for this distinguished group, and we are confident that his expertise will significantly enhance the quality and standards that NowCM consistently delivers to our valued clients. Notably, Jean will be dedicating his efforts to cutting-edge areas such as AI and DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology). As a regulated entity, his presence will further strengthen our standing as a reliable and knowledgeable partner for our counterparts operating in regulated environments."



Jean Safar added: "I look forward to working with Robert, his co-founders, and the exceptional team of advisors and experts. Together, we will drive forward technological innovation to empower NowCM in expanding its reach and seizing new markets. NowDocs and NowMarkets, as cutting-edge cloud-native modern multi-tenant applications, are perfectly positioned to elevate to the next level through the seamless integration of Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLTs) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. By fostering an environment that encourages experimentation and embracing emerging tech trends such as blockchain, machine learning, and automation, we aim to solidify NowCM's position as a trailblazer in the financial technology landscape. This commitment to staying on the forefront of innovation will not only enhance our current offerings but also pave the way for groundbreaking developments that align with the dynamic needs of the evolving market."



About NowCM

NowCM is the leading market infrastructure provider and issuer within the primary debt capital markets. It offers a market-leading, cloud-native data platform for creating, negotiating, and managing debt, along with an end-to-end secure, digital workflow platform. These tools enable all participants in the primary bond markets to collaborate in real-time, fostering an open and cooperative environment.

NowCM facilitate access to primary markets for inaugural and infrequent issuers through its Treasury-as-a-Service (TaaS) facility. This entity is regulated by the CSSF in Luxembourg and operates as a "funding subsidiary" using standardised yet flexible documentation and fully automated digital workflows.

NowCM's 360-degree suite of services is completed by a multi-lateral trading facility (MTF)that NowCM owns and operates. It stands as the world's first and only regulated primary marketplace, subject to the supervision of the ACPR and AMF in France.



