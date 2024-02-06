HSBC Digital Transformation Strategy Insights Report 2023: Innovation Programs, Technology Initiatives, Estimated ICT Budget, And Major ICT Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HSBC - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into HSBC's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

HSBC Holdings (HSBC) is a provider of banking and financial solutions. It offers retail, business, and commercial banking; private banking; and wealth management services through its subsidiaries. The group's offerings include personal and commercial loans, deposit services, mortgages, card products, insurance solutions, asset and investment management, transaction banking, capital markets, and trusts and estate planning.

This report offers valuable insights into HSBC's fintech operations, providing a comprehensive understanding of how the financial institution is harnessing technology for innovation and transformation. It offers a deep dive into HSBC's fintech strategies, shedding light on its positioning within the dynamic fintech landscape.

Additionally, the report explores the key technology themes that HSBC is prioritizing, offering insights into the areas where the company is focusing its technological efforts. Moreover, it covers HSBC's activities related to product launches, partnerships, and investments in the fintech sector, providing a holistic view of the initiatives shaping its fintech journey.

HSBC collaborated with Oracle to upgrade and migrate its database systems to Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer. The partnership aims to support and scale up HSBC's critical systems and services, enabling the bank to leverage cloud automation, manage legacy applications, and meet customer demands in local markets.

HSBC introduced HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) in the UK and Hong Kong, offering customers an enhanced trade finance experience through integrated digital processes.

HSBC offers Embedded Banking services that allow companies to integrate banking functions directly into their platforms, providing their customers with a seamless banking experience. HSBC's AI Capabilities team is leveraging reinforcement learning, natural language processing, time series forecasting, and anomaly detection to address different business needs. The company launched AI Markets, a digital services offering that uses natural language processing (NLP) to enhance the way institutional investors interact with global markets.

