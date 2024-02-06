LIFT Intersects 13 M At 1.11% Li2o At Its Ki Pegmatite, Yellowknife Lithium Project, NWT

Highlights:



YLP-0184: 13 m at 1.11% Li 2 O, (Ki)

YLP-0171: 12 m at 1.21% Li 2 O, (Ki) YLP-0152: 5 m at 1.24% Li 2 O, (Nite)



Discussion of Results

This week's drill results are for ten holes drilled on the Ki, BIG West and Nite pegmatite complexes. A table of composite calculations, general comments related to this discussion, and a table of collar headers are provided towards the end of this section.

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments,“Hole YLP-0184 at the Ki pegmatite is located 500 m to the northwest of any drilling completed to date. This hole confirms that spodumene mineralization is present in drilling over 900 m of strike length at Ki. We look forward to drilling additional meters at Ki in the winter 2024 drill program to keep stepping out along strike and down dip of mineralization intersected to date.”





Figure 1 – Location of LIFT's Yellowknife Lithium Project. Drilling has been thus far focused on the Near Field Group of pegmatites which are located to the east of the city of Yellowknife along a government-maintained paved highway, as well as the Echo target in the Further Afield Group.

Ki Pegmatite

The Ki pegmatite is a north-northwest trending corridor of dykes that extends for at least 1.3 km on surface and dips steeply to the southwest. The corridor consists of between one to five dykes with a similar total pegmatite thickness of up to 25 m.

YLP-0168 tested the Ki pegmatite approximately 300 m from its southern mapped extent and 200-250 m beneath the surface. Three previously released holes are on section with this hole and returned 1.00-1.40% Li2O over 10-12 m widths at depths of 50 m (YLP-0069) and 100 m (YLP-0096) but no significant grades at 150 m depth (YLP-0155). New drilling intersected five widely dispersed pegmatite dykes over 360 m of core length, with each dyke between 1-5 m in width and returning <0.10% Li2O.

YLP-0171 was drilled to test the Ki pegmatite ~400 m from its southern mapped extent and 150 m below the surface. Two previously released holes fall on the same drill section, with YLP-0110 returning a cumulative 17 m of pegmatite averaging 1.08% Li2O at 50 m beneath the surface and YLP-0161 returning no significant results from 200 m depth. New drilling intersected a single 21 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned an assay composite of 1.21% Li2O over 12 m.

YLP-0184 is the first hole reported from the northern-most part of this corridor and was collared 750-850 m north of holes YLP-0168 and -0171. Hole YLP-0184 tested approximately 300 m from the northern mapped extent of the Ki corridor and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected an 18 m pegmatite dyke flanked by two, 1 m wide dykes, with assays from the thicker dyke returning a composite of 1.11% Li2O over 13 m (Table 1 & 2, Figures 2 & 3).





Figure 2 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Ki pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 3 – Cross-section illustrating YLP-0171 with results as shown in the Ki pegmatite dyke with a 12 m interval of 1.21% Li2O.

Nite Pegmatite

The Nite pegmatite complex comprises a north-northeast trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.4 km of strike length, ranges from 10-200 m wide, and dips approximately 50°-70° degrees to the east.

YLP-0152 was designed to test the Nite pegmatite approximately 400 m from its northern mapped extent and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling returned a 20 m wide interval bookended by 5 m and 8 m pegmatite intervals that are split by a 7 m panel of country rock. Assay composites from the upper interval returned 1.24% Li2O over 5 m whereas the lower dyke returned negligible grade.

YLP-0162 was drilled to test the Nite pegmatite ~500 m from its northern mapped extent and 200-250 m beneath the surface. Three previously released holes (YLP-0145, -0148, -0157) drilled on the same section returned 2-3 closely spaced dykes with cumulative 12-16 m of pegmatite averaging 0.90-1.30% Li2O at depths of 12.5, 50, and 150 m below the surface. Drilling of YLP-0162 intersected a 23 m interval bookended by 6 and 11 m wide pegmatite intervals split by a 6 m panel of country rock. Assays for both intervals returned cross-pegmatite composites averaging around 0.20% Li2O.

YLP-0169 explored the Nite pegmatite approximately 200 m from its northern end and 50 m beneath the surface. Drilling intersected a single 13 m wide pegmatite dyke that returned an assay composite of 0.59% Li2O over 10 m that includes 0.92% Li2O over 5 m (Table 1 & 2, Figures 4 & 5).





Figure 4 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the Nite pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 5 – Cross-section of YLP-0152 which intersected the Nite pegmatite dyke with a 5 m interval of 1.24% Li2O.

BIG West Pegmatite

The BIG West pegmatite complex comprises a northeast-trending corridor of parallel-trending dykes that is exposed for at least 1.5 km along strike and is steeply west dipping to subvertical. The complex is bound by two relatively continuous dyke structures that are 50-100 m apart in the northern half of the corridor and 150 m apart in the south. These dykes are here referred to as the east-bounding (EB) and west-bounding (WB) dykes. Descriptions below are ordered from southern to northern-most.

YLP-0170 tested the WB dyke 250 m from its southern extent and 150 m below the surface. Two previously released holes drilled on the same section (YLP-0158, -0166) returned intersections of 1.10-1.40% Li2O over 10-16 m at depths of 5 m and 50 m below the surface. New drilling cut a 13 m interval bookended by 4 and 5 m wide pegmatites split by a 4 m panel of country rock. Assays were generally negligible besides a 1 m interval in the lower pegmatite that ran 0.76% Li2O.

YLP-0164 tested the WB dyke approximately 450 m from its southern mapped extent, 150 m beneath the surface, and 100 m down-dip of YLP-0160 (no significant results). Drilling intersected an 11 m pegmatite flanked by 1 and 4 m wide dykes, for total 16 m of pegmatite over 28 m of core. Cross-dyke assay composites returned <0.10% Li2O for all three pegmatite intervals.

YLP-0154 was drilled ~450 m from the northern mapped extent of the WB and EB dykes to test pierce points at around 150 m below the surface. Drilling intersected four clusters of 1-4 dykes spaced 25-40 m apart. Individual dyke widths range from 1-9 m and sum to 34 m of pegmatite over 166 m of drill core, with all returning cross-dyke composites of ≤0.10% Li2O.

YLP-0167 was collared on a section ~150 m north of YLP-0154 to test the WB and EB dykes approximately 300 m from their northern mapped extent, 50 m below the surface, and 50 m downdip of previously released YLP-0159 (0.73% Li2O over 5 m). Drilling intersected 9 and 14 m wide pegmatite dykes that are separated by 86 m of country rock and flanked by one or two 1-4 m wide dykes. Assay composites returned 0.78% Li2O over 10 m from the lower of the two thick dykes whereas all other dykes returned cross-dyke composites of ≤0.10% Li2O (Table 1 & 2, Figures 6 & 7).





Figure 6 – Plan view showing the surface expression of the BIG West pegmatite with diamond drill holes reported in this press release.





Figure 7 – Cross-section of YLP-0167 which intersected the BIG West pegmatite dyke with a 10 m interval of 0.78% Li2O.

Table 1 – Assay highlights for drill holes reported in this press release