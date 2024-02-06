ERS Electronic Announces Appointment Of Debbie-Claire Sanchez As Vice President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Debbie-Claire SanchezMUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ERS electronic , the industry leader in the market of thermal management solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, is pleased to announce that Debbie-Claire Sanchez has been appointed Vice President with immediate effect.Debbie joined ERS in 2019 as Strategic Product Manager for the company's Fan-out Business Unit, bringing 9 years of experience in wafer- and panel-level packaging. She started her career at Deca Technologies in the Philippines, working on the development of the wafer and panel reconstruction process for the "M-Series" technology. Later, she was deployed to ASE Technology Holding Co. in Taiwan where she led the knowledge transfer.In the course of her 5-year tenure at ERS, the Business Unit's revenue has tripled, reaching a record number of delivered machines in 2023. Under Debbie's leadership, the company has expanded its Fan-out machine portfolio to a wide range of machines targeting various Advanced Packaging technologies. To reflect the expansion of its core competences, the Business Unit has been renamed APEqS , which stands for Advanced Packaging Equipment Solutions."I'm excited to take on the role of Vice President and grateful for the leadership team's trust and confidence. Over the past 5 years, we have laid a strong foundation for innovation and growth, and I can't wait to lead the APEqS Business Unit into its next phase," says Debbie-Claire Sanchez."Debbie has shown exceptional leadership and understanding of Advanced Packaging and the semiconductor equipment industry," says Laurent Giai-Miniet, CEO of ERS electronic. "Under her guidance, we are sure that our APEqS Business Unit will continue to thrive and contribute to ERS's overall success."About ERS:ERS electronic GmbH, based in the Munich suburb of Germering, has been providing innovative thermal management solutions to the semiconductor industry for more than 50 years. The company has gained an outstanding reputation, notably with its fast and accurate air cooling-based thermal chuck systems for test temperatures ranging from -65 °C to +550 °C for analytical, parameter-related and manufacturing probing. In 2008, ERS extended its expertise to the Advanced Packaging market. Today, their fully automatic and manual debonding and warpage adjust systems can be found on the production floors of most semiconductor manufacturers and OSATs worldwide. The company has received widespread recognition in the industry for their ability to tackle complex warpage issues that arise in the Fan-out wafer-level packaging manufacturing process.

