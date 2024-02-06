Poultry Feed Market Size To Worth US$ 289.0 Billion By 2032 | With A 3.5% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global poultry feed market size reached US$ 210.4 Billion in 2023.

IMARC Group's report titled "Poultry Feed Market Report by Nature (Conventional, Organic), Form (Mashed, Pellets, Crumbles, and Others), Additives (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acid, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, and Others), Animal Type (Layers, Broilers, Turkey, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), and Region 2024-2032" offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global poultry feed market report. The global market size reached US$ 210.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 289.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Poultry Feed Industry:

Increasing Global Demand for Poultry Products:

The increasing demand for poultry products among the masses is propelling the growth of the market. This rise in demand can be attributed to several factors, including the consumption of protein-rich diets to prevent the occurrence of various chronic disorders. Poultry, known for its affordability and nutritional value, is a preferred source of protein for many. Furthermore, changing dietary preferences and a shift towards healthier eating habits are contributing to the market growth. Consumers perceive chicken and eggs as lean protein sources, making them an attractive choice in health-conscious diets.

Advancements in Feed Technology:

Advancements in feed technology are offering a favorable market outlook. These innovations encompass various aspects of feed formulation, production, and delivery, all aimed at improving poultry farming efficiency and sustainability. Researchers and nutritionists are continually working to develop feed recipes that are tailored to meet the specific nutritional needs of different poultry species at various stages of growth. This precision in nutrition optimization leads to better growth rates, improved feed conversion ratios, and overall healthier birds. Additionally, production processes are evolving to ensure the consistent quality of poultry feed. Modern feed mills are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and quality control measures to guarantee that each batch of feed meets the required standards. This consistency is vital for poultry producers who rely on uniform feed to achieve consistent results.

Focus on Sustainable Poultry Farming:

The growing adoption of eco-friendly and ethical practices in poultry farming is bolstering the market growth. Consumers, regulators, and industry stakeholders are all encouraging sustainable poultry farming to reduce environmental impact and improve animal welfare. One aspect of sustainable poultry farming is the shift towards using environment-friendly feed ingredients. This includes reducing the reliance on traditional protein sources like soybean meals, which often involve deforestation and habitat destruction. Moreover, the growing emphasis on utilizing plant-based proteins, insects, and alternative protein sources to decrease the ecological footprint of poultry feed production is strengthening the market growth.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Poultry Feed Industry:

AFGRI Animal Feeds

Alltech

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BASF SE

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

De Heus Animal Nutrition

ForFarmers N.V.

Kent Nutrition Group (Kent Corporation)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc.)

Poultry Feed Market Report Segmentation:

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

Conventional represents the largest segment as it provides a consistent and reliable source of nutrition for poultry.

By Form:

Mashed

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

Pellets exhibit a clear dominance in the market driven by the rising demand for feed formulations which offer easy administration.

By Additives:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Amino acid holds the biggest market share due to their beneficial aspects.

By Animal Type:

Layers

Broilers

Turkey

Others

Broilers account for the majority of the market share owing to their reliance on effective feed formulations to improve yield and health.

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Offline represents the leading market segment. It enables poultry farmers to physically select the right feed mixture by evaluating various parameters.

Regional Insights:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the poultry feed market is attributed to investment in research and development (R&D), leading to advanced feed formulations.

Global Poultry Feed Market Trends:

Health and disease management in poultry farming is a crucial factor bolstering the market growth. Maintaining the health of poultry flocks is paramount for sustainable production, and feed plays a pivotal role in achieving this goal. Poultry feed formulation is evolving to include various additives, supplements, and ingredients aimed at boosting the immune system and preventing diseases. Furthermore, probiotics and prebiotics are added to feed to promote beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing overall health. Similarly, antioxidants and vitamins are incorporated to support the immune system of birds and reduce susceptibility to infections.

