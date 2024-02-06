(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

My Forex Funds Refund Services Launched By Intelligence Commissioner

CFTC Charges My Forex Funds with Fraud Of $300 Million

Official Intelligence Commissioner website has launched a service for the My Forex Funds scam victims in order to help them with refunds.

- Martin HowardUNITED STATES, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intelligence Commissioner is pleased to announce the launch of a dedicated service aimed at assisting victims of the My Forex Funds scam in securing refunds. This initiative underscores the Commissioner's commitment to protecting consumers and fostering a safer financial environment.If you are victim of the My Forex Funds scam and have lost money, click here to schedule a free consultation .The My Forex Funds scam, which has affected countless individuals, involved deceptive practices that led to significant financial losses for many. Recognizing the distress and hardship faced by the victims, the Official Intelligence Commissioner has established this new service to guide them through the refund process efficiently and effectively."Financial fraud not only impacts individuals financially but also emotionally. With the launch of this service, we aim to mitigate these effects by providing a clear path to financial recovery for those affected," said Martin, the chief at Intelligence Commissioner. "Our team is dedicated to ensuring that victims receive the support and guidance necessary to navigate the refund process."You can read the full My Forex Funds Review here on Intelligence Commissioner .The service offers comprehensive assistance, including step-by-step guidance on submitting refund claims, understanding the legal framework, and accessing additional support services if needed. Victims can access the service through the newly launched Official Intelligence Commissioner website, which also provides educational resources on preventing financial fraud."We urge all individuals impacted by the My Forex Funds scam to reach out through our website. Our goal is to ensure that every victim has the opportunity to seek and obtain a refund," added Martin.For more information or to begin the refund process, victims are encouraged to visit the Intelligence Commissioner's website at intelligencecommissionerCharges Against My Forex Funds Ponzi Scheme:CFTC Press Release Number 8771-23. You can download the official complaint registered against Traders Global Group Inc by visitingThe Commodities Futures Trading Commission today announced that it has filed a complaint against Murtuza Kazmi, who was formerly of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, and his businesses, Traders Global Group Inc., a Canadian business organization, and Traders Global Group Inc., a New Jersey corporation, all of which operate under the name "My Forex Funds," in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. They are accused in the complaint of deceitfully enticing clients to trade leveraged, margined, or funded retail commodity trades as well as leveraged retail currency.A statutory restraining order freezing the defendants' assets, mandating that they turn over their books and records for inspection by the CFTC, and designating a temporary receiver was signed on August 29 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert B. Kugler. The CFTC has set a hearing before Judge Zahid N. Quraishi in Trenton, New Jersey on September 11 to discuss its application for a preliminary injunction.The Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) is being violated, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is suing to prevent future violations by imposing permanent trading and registration bans, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, compensation to investors who were duped, and civil monetary penalties.Director of Enforcement Ian McGinley stated, "The CFTC's case against the 'My Forex Funds' defendants is emblematic of our commitment to stamping out retail fraud in our markets." "Offering or engaging in leveraged retail commodity contracts off-exchange, or engaging in leveraged retail forex contracts without registration, is clearly breaking the law."About Intelligence Commissioner:Intelligence Commissioner is dedicated to ensuring the integrity of the financial sector and protecting consumers from fraud and financial scams. Through regulatory oversight, consumer education, and targeted initiatives like the refund service for My Forex Funds scam victims, the Commissioner works tirelessly to maintain a safe and trustworthy financial landscape.Intelligence Commissioner, is a steadfast ally in the fight against online scams. Since their establishment in 2014, they have released over 2000 investigations on online scams and helped recover over $4 million. Their mission is clear: to assist victims and empower individuals to navigate the digital landscape safely. At the core of our values is a commitment to providing support without financial barriers; thus, we proudly declare that they do not charge any fees for consultations.If you've lost money with My Forex Funds, we can help you get your funds back. Schedule a free consultation with our team of experts and we will have a look. Get in touch by clicking here.

Martin Howard

Intelligence Commissioner

email us here