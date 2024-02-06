Delivery Hero SE reveals robust economic performance, return to profitability in 2023

(MENAFN) Delivery Hero SE, the German food delivery service company, showcased a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance for the full year 2023, bouncing back from losses incurred in the preceding year. Excluding exceptional items, the company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of approximately 250 million euros (USD270 million) for the entire year, a significant improvement compared to the losses totaling 623.6 million euros recorded in the previous year. This resurgence in profitability underscores the effectiveness of the company's strategic initiatives and operational enhancements.



The group's overall business sector revenues witnessed a notable uptick, reaching 10.463 billion euros, a marked increase from 9.589 billion euros reported in the previous fiscal year. Moreover, the preliminary total value of the group's merchandise surged to 45.275 billion euros, surpassing the previous year's figure of 44.614 billion euros. This growth trajectory was fueled by heightened demand across several geographic regions, reflecting the company's ability to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and market dynamics.



Looking ahead to the full year 2024, Delivery Hero anticipates continued growth momentum, with primary gross merchandise value expected to increase by 7 percent year-on-year, reaching 9 cents. Additionally, the company forecasts robust business revenue growth ranging between 15 percent and 17 percent. Excluding certain exceptional items, Delivery Hero projects EBITDA to be in the range of €725 million to €775 million. These optimistic projections underscore the company's confidence in its strategic direction and its commitment to delivering sustainable value to shareholders while capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the dynamic food delivery market.

