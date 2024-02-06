K-Pop Hit Series 'Squid Game' Confirms Expanded Cast For Season 2

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix on Tuesday confirmed expansion of starry Korean cast in the popular Korean series 'Squid Game' Season 2.
The second season sees Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the bloody elimination game, reports 'Variety'.
The new story "will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive", said Netflix in Korea.
Earlier photographs from Season 2 showed Lee's Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red, reports 'Variety'.
The company confirmed that Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to win outstanding directing for a drama series at the Primetime Emmy's, is also re-set as director, writer, and producer and that production is through Firstman Studio.
New cast members include Yim Si-wan 'The Attorney', 'Emergency Declaration', Kang Ha-neul 'Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet', Park Gyu-young 'Attack the Gas Station', Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim 'Kim Ji-young: Born 1982', Lee David 'The Terror Live', Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji.
"Some time in 2024," the company reiterated as it revealed a huge slate of new Korean films, series and reality shows.
The nine-episode first season of Dong-hyuk's 'Squid Game' launched in 2021.
The drama about a deadly contest among poor competitors to win KRW45.6 billion became a phenomena for Netflix and was nominated for 14 Emmys, including best drama series (a first for a non-English-language series), winning six.
"The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun," said Netflix co-chief last month on a conference call with financial analysts.
The 'Squid Game' universe has already been expanded to include an unscripted competition series, 'Squid Game: The Challenge' and an upcoming video game.
