Kjo Says 'Love Storiyaan' Follows Stories Of Real-Life People Who Braved Through Adversities

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar is coming with a new streaming project titled, 'Love Storiyaan', which he has backed up. KJo has shared that the series features stories of real people, who come from different backgrounds, and face huge roadblocks in their journey of finding love.

The upcoming series features six real-life couples from across the country with stories told by six directors - Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni.

'Love Storiyaan' is inspired by real-life stories featured on India Love Project, a social media community.

Talking about the series, KJo said in a statement, "'Love Storiyaan' for us, is more than just a faithful retelling of real-life love stories. The series looks at love in all its forms, painting a beautiful picture of connections that go beyond the ordinary. Over the years as a filmmaker and producer, I have had the privilege of telling several love stories that have defined the genre for Indian Cinema, however, what struck me about India Love Project, who helped us curate these stories, was the rawness and uniqueness of each of them."

He further mentioned, "These are stories of real people, from different backgrounds, who faced colossal roadblocks in their journey of finding true love and shown tenacity and persevered by powering through the barriers of culture, faith, gender or even war. This is our first foray into bringing real stories of real people to audiences, and this series will be able to reach audiences far and wide, within India and across the world."

Somen Mishra, series conceptualiser and executive producer, Dharmatic Entertainment, said, "'Love Storiyaan' is not just a series. At its core, it is a journey into the depths of human strength and emotional endurance. From the very beginning, our vision was to craft a series that transcends the conventional boundaries of storytelling. With each story being told by a director who has a personal connection to it, which has allowed them to bring in their own insights and nuances to each story."

"Much like its inspiration, India Love Project, 'Love Storiyaan' is a celebration of love in its most authentic and diverse forms. We're delighted by the support we've received from the team at India Love Project for the series and having a global service like Prime Video take it to viewers worldwide," he added.

'Love Storiyaan' is set to stream on Prime Video on February 14.

