Killer Mike Speaks Up After Being Handcuffed And Questioned By Police At 2024 Grammys

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Rapper Killer Mike, who was handcuffed and questioned by police at the 2024 Grammys, has broken his silence on the issue.

The incident occurred after the Atlanta rapper won best rap song and best rap performance for 'Scientist & Engineers' and best rap album for Michael during the show's pre-telecast ceremony, reports 'People' magazine.

In a video shared by 'The Hollywood Reporter' on X, the musician was seen being escorted out of Crypto Arena by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD confirmed on X that an adult male who "was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court" was placed under arrest and transported to LAPD Central Division.

Killer Mike said in a statement shared with 'People', "As you can imagine, there was a lot going on and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an overzealous security guard but my team and I have the utmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams."

Killer Mike said he and his team received "a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK".

"I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK", Killer Mike added.

Apart from extending his appreciation to the Recording Academy for his awards, he shared that he had another big win following the ceremony.

"We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win - I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated," his statement read.

--IANS

aa/svn