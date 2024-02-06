UK`s King gets diagnosed with cancer

(MENAFN) Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles of Britain has been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The health issue was reportedly discovered during the king's recent hospital visit for an enlarged prostate. While the statement stressed that it is not prostate cancer, no further details about the type of cancer, its stage, or prognosis were provided.



According to the palace statement, His Majesty has initiated a schedule of regular treatments, prompting doctors to advise him to postpone public-facing duties. Despite this, King Charles will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The monarch remains optimistic about his treatment and is eager to return to full public duty as soon as possible.



The decision to make the cancer diagnosis public was attributed to the monarch's desire to prevent speculation and to raise awareness about cancer, acknowledging those worldwide affected by the disease. King Charles ascended to the British throne at the age of 73 on September 8, 2022, succeeding his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after her remarkable reign of over 70 years.



The revelation of King Charles's health condition adds a layer of concern and uncertainty to the British monarchy, prompting discussions about the potential impact on the royal family and the nation. As the monarch undergoes treatment, the public's attention will likely shift to his health updates and the broader implications for the continuity of the British monarchy.





