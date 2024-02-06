Indian Visa For Belgium, Czech, Canada, Irish, Cameroon Passport Holders

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR BELGIAN PASSPORT HOLDERS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Before arriving in India, all foreign visitors must obtain an Indian visa. Citizens from 169 different countries can now apply for an Indian e-Visa. Since 2014, Belgian citizens have been able to apply for an Indian visa online through the Indian government. Despite the fact that Belgium is not on India's list of exempt countries, its citizens can still obtain an e-Visa to enter the country. As a result, thousands of religious people visit India each year, primarily for leisure and business. Belgian citizens can apply for one of several types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the purpose of their trip to India. For tourism purposes, the Government of India offers the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which permits travelers to engage in activities such as yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and family visits. Tourist e-Visa – Used when traveling to India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR IRISH PASSPORT HOLDERS

Irish nationals, like citizens of other countries, must obtain an Indian visa before visiting India for vacation, business, or medical purposes. Irish nationals, along with 169 other nationalities, must apply for an Indian e-Visa prior to their visit. Since 2014, the Government of India has made the Irish Citizen Visa application form available online. Currently, three types of e-Visas are available, based on the purpose of the visit. The Indian Tourist Visa, which is only available to Irish citizens, is valid for a year. This visa allows holders to enter the country twice, with each visit allowing a stay of up to 90 days during the validity period. On the other hand, the Indian Business Visa for Irish Citizens is valid for one year, allowing for two entries and longer consecutive stays of up to 180 days. Applying for the Indian Medical Visa for Irish Citizens allows its holders a validity of 60 days counted from the date of entry. Throughout the period of validity, travelers can enjoy the option of triple entry. However, since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014, the process has become easy and quick with applicants taking no more than 15 minutes to complete the simple online application form. The application processing takes no longer than 2-4 working days.

Required Documents for Irish Citizens



A valid Passport, with at least six months of remaining validity, counting from the date of planned arrival.

A clear scanned bio page of passport showing the personal details (date of birth, full name, expiry date, nationality) and photography.

A recent front-facing photograph with a white background.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FOR CZECH PASSPORT HOLDERS

Czech passport holders must enter India within one year of receiving visa approval. Since 2014, the Indian government has simplified the online application process for e-Visas, making them available to citizens of over 169 countries. Czech citizens may apply for this type of visa. A Czech visa is a necessary travel document that allows Czech citizens to easily enter India. An e-Visa for Tourism enables visitors to stay in India for up to 90 days. This single-entry visa allows you to visit friends and family for tourism purposes. Additionally, the Business e-Visa enables Czech citizens to travel to India for business purposes. This type of e-Visa allows for two entries into India and a maximum total stay of 180 days. Please note that the maximum number of days allowed in India starts from the first date of entry. A Czech patient seeking short-term medical treatment can apply for the Medical e-Visa. This type of visitor is permitted triple entry into India with a maximum stay of 60 days. Again, the maximum number of days allowed in India starts from the first date of entry. The India e-Visa can now be applied for online, which means there is no longer a need to make an appointment at a local Indian Embassy or Consulate, saving applicants time and money.

Types of Indian eVisa for Czech Citizens



The Indian Tourist eVisa

The Business eVisa for India

The Medical eVisa India The Medical Attendant eVisa

Indian eVisa Requirements for Czech Citizens



An authentic Czech passport (ensuring the validity of 6 months from the arrival date).

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR CAMEROON PASSPORT HOLDERS

India's rich and diverse local culture is well-known. Visitors from all over the world travel to learn about the country's history, culture, cuisine, and way of life. It is undeniably one of Asia's most popular tourist attractions. Citizens of 169 countries, including Cameroon, can now apply for electronic visas in India. Every year, millions of people, including Cameroonians, visit India for leisure, medical treatment, and business. The most popular India e-Visa, also known as the India Tourist e-Visa, allows Cameroonian citizens to easily visit India for tourism purposes. It allows for multiple entries and stays lasting up to 90 days from the date of admission. The Indian tourist visa is valid for one year. Therefore, Cameroonian visitors can come and go as often as they like, as long as they do not exceed 90 days per visit. Indian E-Business Visa for travelers from Cameroon who are doing business in India. The e-Business visa allows a Cameroonian to enter the country twice. The E-Business Visa has a total length of stay of 180 days from the first date of entry. Cameroonians can use the length of stay (180 days) in one entry or divide it into two entries. The India e-Medical Visa is a short-term travel authorization for Cameroonians seeking medical care in India. This online travel authorization allows its holder 3 entries into the country within a period of 60 days from the date of issue. Once travelers to Cameroon familiarize themselves with the necessary requirements, they can easily apply online for an e-travel authorization for India from the comfort of their own home.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CAMEROON CITIZENS



A valid Cameroon passport the passport must be valid for at least 6 months when entering the country.

A digital-style photo of the Cameroonian applicants' face

A valid email address to receive the Indian eVisa in their Inbox. A valid credit/debit card to pay for the Indian eVisa application.

INDIAN VISA FOR CANADA PASSPORT HOLDERS

For the vast majority of short-term travel, Canadians can obtain an e-Visa. More than 170 nationalities, including Canadians, can apply for an India e-Visa. You can apply for a visa online for travel, business, or medical treatment. According to Indian visa policy, Canadian citizens must have a valid visa to enter India. Since 2014, the Indian government has made an online application form for Indian visas available to Canadians. This is accomplished via an internet application. The Indian government issues digital travel authorizations known as electronic visas, or e-visas. The type of visa required depends on the purpose of your trip and how long you intend to stay in the country. The India Tourist e-Visa allows Canadians to take a holiday in India. It allows you to participate in tourist and leisure activities while visiting the country. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India – Allows Canadian passport holders multiple entries into India. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue. Allows Canadians to stay up to 180 days. Canadians also have the option of obtaining a double-entry tourist visa online, allowing 2 entries into India and a total stay of up to 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.