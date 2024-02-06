Church Of Scientology Nashville Promotes Harmony In Times Of Crisis

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tennessee, US, 6th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville proudly hosted an Open House in celebration of World Interfaith Harmony Week, bringing together members of diverse faith communities for a weekend dedicated to fostering understanding, cooperation, and unity. This year's theme centered on disaster preparedness, highlighting the importance of communities coming together in times of crisis.

The United Nations' theme for World Interfaith Harmony Week this year is“Love of the Good, and Love of the Neighbour,” which was highlighted at the opening of the open house event by Julie Brinker, Director of Community Affairs,“Love of one's neighbor is seen most clearly in times of disaster. People don't simply think of themselves or close friends and family, they reach out to strangers to make sure they're okay in times of crisis,” she said.

The event, held this past weekend, saw folks of many backgrounds and ethnicities come together, all united in the common goal of enhancing their ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. The Open House featured informative sessions presented by the Office of Emergency Management, with a focus on Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

Participants eagerly embraced the opportunity to learn essential skills for disaster response, with everyone in attendance expressing their commitment to undergo CERT training.

The Church of Scientology is active in disaster response through its Volunteer Ministers program which emphasizes the importance of providing practical assistance to those in need during times of crisis, fostering a spirit of compassion and cooperation.

The Church of Scientology Nashville remains dedicated to promoting understanding, goodwill, and cooperation among people of all faiths. Through events like the World Interfaith Harmony Week Open House, the church continues to contribute to building a stronger, more resilient community.