Canada Visa Requirements For Mexico, Estonia

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Canada is a developed North American country situated just above the United States. Travel to Canada has become more popular in recent years, but many people are unsure how to get there. A visa for Canada is a passport stamp that allows you to enter the country. It is a permit that allows you to enter the country and stay legally, either temporarily or permanently. When you apply for a visa to Canada, the Canadian consulate or embassy in your home country will assess your eligibility and compliance with the entry requirements.

Types of Canada visa



Canada Visitors Visa

Canada Student Visa

Canada Super Visa

Canada Business Visa Canada Temporary Work Visa

The visitor visa, sometimes known as a tourist visa, allows the holder to enter Canada for the purpose of tourism.

A Canadian student visa is provided to people who have been accepted to study at a Canadian university. If you are studying in Canada for less than six months, you can only obtain a TRV visa; however, if you are studying for more than six months, you must obtain a student visa.

The value of a family cannot be overstated. The Canadian Supervise program allows parents or grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to spend extended periods of time with their children or grandchildren. The Supervisa is valid in Canada for up to ten years and can be applied for by parents or grandparents.

The business visa is issued to individuals or groups of businesspeople traveling to Canada for business purposes.

A Canada Temporary Work Visa is issued to those who have a job offer in Canada and will be working for up to 6 months. To obtain this visa, the individual must present a valid letter of offer from an employer and qualify for a temporary visa.

COUNTRIES QUALIFIED FOR CANADA VISA

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Bahamas

Barbados

Belgium

Brunei Darussalam

Bulgaria

Chile

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Mexico

Monaco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Papua New Guinea

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Cyprus

Romania

Samoa

San Marino

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Vatican City

CANADA VISA FROM MEXICO

Mexican passport holders who wish to travel to Canada by air must obtain a Canadian eTA, according to Canadian visa policy. In 2015, the Canadian government implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system for travelers from more than 50 countries, including Mexico. Nationals of these countries who possess a valid passport issued by their respective countries are exempt from obtaining a traditional visa to visit Canada. The Canadian eTA is an electronic travel authorization designed specifically for Mexican passport holders, allowing them entry into the country. This online application process allows citizens of visa-exempt countries, like Mexico, to request permission to visit Canada. The Canadian eTA for Mexicans permits a stay of up to 6 months in Canada and can be utilized for various purposes, including tourism, business activities such as meetings, visiting family, or transiting through Canada to another destination. The Canadian eTA is valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue or until the traveler's Mexican passport expires (whichever comes first). This means that visitors to Mexico do not have to reapply every year, as is the case with traditional visas. Mexican citizens can enter and exit Canada as many times as they wish as long as they do so within the validity period of their eTA. Applicants do not need to visit the nearest Canadian embassy, submit documents, or attend an in-person interview. Everything is done online, and it takes most applicants about 15 minutes to complete the application.

Documents required for the Canada eTA Application



A valid Mexico-issued passport.

A current email address to receive notifications and confirmation of the Canadian eTA.

A valid form of payment (credit card or debit card) to pay for the eTA fees. A device with internet access, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in order to fill out and submit their application.

CANADA VISA FROM ESTONIA

Estonians who want to visit Canada for a short period of time, whether for leisure, to visit family, for business, medical treatment, or in transit to their final destination, can apply for a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization. In 2015, Canada eTA was implemented in 60 countries. The new method is designed to help officials process foreigners' entry into the country more efficiently. Shorter border lines will benefit travelers, resulting in a more pleasant travel experience. The document is associated with the applicant's passport number and stored electronically in Canada's immigration system. The Canadian eTA has a 5-year validity period and can be used for multiple entries of up to 90 days each. To extend your stay in Canada, you must apply for a new eTA at least 30 days in advance. Most requests are processed in just a few minutes. However, travelers are advised to apply for the eTA at least 72 hours before departure in case of delays or requests for additional information.

ETA REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR ESTONIAN CITIZENS



Applicants must have an Estonian passport, with a validity of 6 months or more from the date of entering the country.

The eTA can only be obtained with an electronic passport.

It is a requirement to be a citizen before applying for a Canada eTA for Estonian citizens. Travelers holding a passport or travel document with a different status, such as refugees, must apply for a Canada visitor visa since they are not eligible for an eTA.

Applicants are required to have an active email address so that they can obtain their authorization to travel. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA REQUIREMENTS



Your passport.

Appropriate Canada visa application form.

Proof of paid Canada visa fees.

Proof of clean criminal record.

Proof of being in good health through a medical exam.

Photographs in accordance with the photo requirements for Canada visa.

Proof of financial means.

Proof you will return to your home country once the Canadian visa expires.

Identity and Civil Status Documents.

A cover letter that explains the purpose of your travel to Canada. Letter of support/invitation to Canada.