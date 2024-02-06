Cambodian Visa Application Process For Indians

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA BUSINESS VISA

Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 6th February 2024, The Cambodia business visa allows you to pursue a wide range of business opportunities in Cambodia. The attractive tax system, duty-free entry into the EU and the United States, low labor costs, currency dollarization, and the government's willingness to allow foreign-owned businesses are just a few of the factors that attract businesspeople and entrepreneurs to this country. Visitors planning business trips to Cambodia must adhere to the country's entry requirements. This includes getting a Cambodian visa before crossing the border. The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows tourists to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian business visa (Type-E) is a travel permit that allows the holder to visit Cambodia for business purposes. The Type-E visa allows for a 30-day stay in the country, with the option of an additional 30-day extension. The first step in applying for a Cambodia Type-E visa is to fill out the online application form. Filling out the Cambodia business e-Visa application takes only a few minutes. You only need to provide basic information about yourself and your travel plans.

Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia eVisa fee.

CAMBODIAN VISA FOR INDIANS

Cambodia is one of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide, and not just in Southeast Asia. It is home to Angkor Wat, the world's largest religious structure, and hosts several major festivals throughout the year. In 2006, the Cambodian government changed the way international visitors obtained visas, making the process easier, less expensive, and less complicated. At the time, the Cambodian e-visa was introduced, and Indian citizens were among those who could apply online. Indian citizens can obtain a Cambodia e-visa for tourism or business purposes. On the application form, Indians must state the purpose of their visit. The Cambodian tourist visa for Indians is valid for three months from the date of issue, and you can stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days from the date of your arrival if you use an eVisa. India passport holders can apply for a Cambodian electronic visa in 20 to 30 minutes from the comfort of their own homes, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consular office. The procedure is extremely simple, quick, and effective.

THAILAND TO CAMBODIA LAND BORDER CROSSING

Many tourists who visit Thailand choose to cross the border into Cambodia by land rather than flying. Tourists can travel from Bangkok to Siem Reap by bus, which allows them to visit Angkor Wat and other tourist attractions without having to fly. To enter Cambodia, passport holders from most countries must obtain a visa. To avoid waiting in line at the border, travelers can obtain their Cambodia eVisa online in advance.

Land Border Crossings:

Travelers with a Cambodia eVisa can use the following land borders:



Hat Lek to Cham Yeam: This crossing provides direct access to Sihanoukville. Aranyaprathet to Poipet: This is one of the most popular crossings, allowing visitors to explore Angkor Wat and other attractions in Siem Reap without flying.

Additional Border Crossings:



Aranyaprathet, Thailand to Poipet, Cambodia (eVisa accepted)

Hat Lek, Thailand to Koh Kong, Cambodia (Cham Yeam Checkpoint), which is the most direct access to Sihanoukville (eVisa accepted)

Chong Chom, Thailand to O'Smach, Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia

Chong Sa Ngam, Thailand to Anlong Veng, Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia

Ban Phak Kad, Chantaburi, Thailand to Phsar Prum Pailin, Cambodia (Prom Checkpoint) Ban Laem, Chantaburi, Thailand to Daung Lem, Battambang, Cambodia (Daung Checkpoint)

Cambodian border crossings are typically open at 6:00 AM and close at 10:00 PM. However, the Chong Sa Ngam checkpoint opens at 7:00 a.m.

CAMBODIAN VISA APPOINTMENT REQUIRED

The Cambodian e-Visa, introduced in 2006 by Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, is an online electronic visa that allows visitors to stay in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian online e-Visa was designed to save travelers time by streamlining the visa application process. Eligible citizens must obtain a tourist visa before visiting Cambodia. Travelers can apply online for an electronic tourist visa to Cambodia by filling out the simple and straightforward Cambodia e-Visa application form.

How to Apply for a Cambodia e-Visa?

Fill in the application form. The application form is divided into three parts. You must first write down your personal information. This includes a scanned picture of your passport, a facial photograph, your name, telephone number, and email address. Your email address is essential, as you will receive the e-Visa in your email. Next, write down your passport details and lastly, travel details. This includes all supporting documents.

Pay the fee. Choose one of the payment options and make the payment. You can only successfully submit your application if you have paid the fee. You can use your credit or debit card.

Download the e-Visa certificate. Once you are confident that all of the information is correct, you do not need to make any changes; click 'Check and Change' and download the certificate.

