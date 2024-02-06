Indian Visa For Colombia, Barbados, Belarus, Azerbaijan Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR COLOMBIA CITIZENS

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Since 2014, the Indian government has allowed Colombian citizens to apply for visas online. The eVisa for India is now available in 169 countries around the world, and it has helped boost India's tourism industry in recent years. Colombians can now travel to India for leisure, business, or medical reasons, and the entire process is done online. There are currently three types of India e-Visas available, each with a unique validity period and entry requirements. The India Tourist e-Visa, which allows you to visit friends and family and attend yoga retreats, is one of them. This e-Visa is valid for one year and allows two entries into India with a maximum stay of 90 days. The Business e-Visa to Work in India: Valid for Business Meeting, Sales or Exchange, Tour Guide, Recruitment or Conference among others. The Business e-Visa allows double entry for a maximum of 180 days and is valid for one year. The Medical eVisa for India allows travelers to receive short-term medical treatment in India for a maximum of 60 days and three entries. The application form can be completed online from anywhere in the world in just 10 minutes.

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa from Colombia



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card for the online payment of the visa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport A recent passport-style color photo

INDIAN VISA FOR AZERBAIJAN CITIZENS

Like many other countries, the Indian government provides Azerbaijani citizens with an e-Visa, which allows them to apply for an electronic travel authorization. Azerbaijani citizens can obtain a visa to visit India for business, medical treatment, or leisure. Since 2014, Azerbaijanis have been able to get Indian visas electronically. Azerbaijanis and other nationals may apply for an India e-Visa. The Tourist e-Visa is a document issued by the Indian government allowing certain citizens to visit India. Tourist e-Visa: For up to 30 days, you may visit, tour, or engage in other tourist activities in India. This visa allows for two entries. E-Business Visa: With this visa, you can enter India for a total of 365 days, with a maximum stay of 180 days. It is used for business visits or commercial activities within the country, not for employment. E-Medical Visa: If you have this type of visa, you can stay in India for medical treatment for up to 60 days. This can include yoga, physical therapy, complicated anatomy, or treating illnesses. Citizens of Azerbaijan can get Indian Visa from home and just need to prepare the required documents before applying for Indian e-Visa.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS TO GET THIS VISA?



Valid passport –obtaining a passport nowadays is easy, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR BARBADOS CITIZENS

Few countries in the world have such a lasting impact on visitors as India. India has the most complex history and culture of any country. Barbadians can apply for an Indian e-Visa to visit India for almost any reason. Citizens from over 169 countries can apply for an e-Visa to India. Since 2014, the Indian government has made available an online application form for Barbadians seeking Indian visas. The India e-Visa is a legal document that allows Barbadian citizens and nationals to enter and visit India for tourism, business, or other reasons. E-visas for tourists: This e-Visa allows for travel, sightseeing, and other tourism activities in India. This visa only allows for double entry, and visitors can stay for up to 30 days in total. There are two long-term e-Visas issued by the Government of India that allow Barbadians to enter the country frequently. The 1-year and 5-year electronic tourist visas allow multiple entries into the country for 1 year and 5 years, with each stay not exceeding 90 days. e-Business Visa – If you hold this type of visa, you are allowed to enter India for a total of 365 days with a limit of 180 days for each individual stay. However, this visa category cannot be used for employment purposes. Electronic Medical Visa: Can be used if you need medical treatment such as physical therapy, complex anatomy or curing of diseases in India. You have a maximum stay of 60 days in India, with three entry permits during that period. Citizens of Barbados who meet the visa requirements can apply for an Indian e-Visa. Indian Visa Application for Barbados Citizens is a simple process that can be completed from anywhere.

Types of Indian e-Visa



eTourist visa

eBusiness visa eMedical visa

India Visa Requirements for Barbadian citizens



A valid Passport should have at least six months validity from date of arrival in India. The passport should have at least two blank pages for stamping.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for your eVisa fees.

INDIAN VISA FOR BELARUS CITIZENS

Belarusians can apply for an Indian e-Visa from anywhere with an internet-connected computer or smartphone. Citizens of over 169 countries are eligible to apply for this visa. Belarusians, like citizens of many other countries, can obtain an India e-Visa from the Indian government. Since 2014, the Indian government has made available an online application form for Belarusians seeking Indian visas. People can now visit India for a variety of reasons, including tourism, business, and medical care. Tourist E-Visa: This type of e-visa is intended for tourism-related activities such as travel, sightseeing, and so on. You may enter India again, but only for 30 days. There are two other types of tourist e-Visas: 1-year and 5-year tourist e-Visas, which allow Belarusian citizens to stay longer in India. E-Business Visa: An e-Business visa allows you to enter the Republic of India for a total of up to 365 days, but each stay cannot exceed 180 days. You can enter and leave India as many times as possible as you wish. It is used for business trips or commercial activities within the country, not for employment. E-Medical Visa – If you need medical treatment in India e.g. yoga physical therapy, complicated anatomy or curing diseases, you can apply for an e-medical visa. You can stay in India for up to 60 days with 3 entrances. Once you are sure that you have all the important documents, you can start to fill out the India e-Visa Application Form.

Indian Visa Requirements for Belarusian citizens



A valid Passport should have at least six months validity from date of arrival in India. The passport should have at least two blank pages for stamping.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for your eVisa fees.