Details On Indian Medical Visa, Business And Medical Attendant Visa

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) BUSINESS VISA FOR INDIA

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 6th February 2024, Individuals seeking to start a business in the industrial or commercial sectors, as well as investors and employees who travel frequently for work, should read this. Eligible citizens can apply for an India Business eVisa to conduct business in India, such as attending a conference, workshop, or symposium, taking training and courses, negotiating contracts, or attending meetings. If you are traveling to India primarily for business or commercial purposes, you must obtain an India Business eVisa. Indian citizens can now apply for e-visas in over 169 countries. A qualified national may stay in India for a maximum of 90 days (180 days for Canadian, Japanese, British, and American citizens). A 30-day stay with two entrances into India is permitted with the double-entry Tourist eVisa for India, which is also available for those who are planning a shorter stay. It is suggested that you use this programme to obtain your India e-Visa because the process is quick and easy. Eligible citizens can apply online by filling out the short and clear India Visa Application Form.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED INDIAN BUSINESS E-VISA



A valid passport that does not expire for at least 3-6 months is an absolute necessity and it should have at least 2 empty pages for stamping.

A valid email address to receive the E-Visa in your Inbox.

You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.

A copy of your Business Card in PDF format (this must include your company's information, especially the corporate phone number as you will be contacted through it by the embassy). A detailed invitation letter from the host company/firm established in India or from India, stating the purpose of the travel (it must include their contact information and their logo).

MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA

Individuals seeking medical treatment in India may apply for an e-Medical Visa from the Government of India. Visitors who need medical treatment in India must obtain an India eMedical Visa, also known as an electronic India Medical Visa. e-Medical Visas are available to visitors from over 169 countries seeking medical treatment in India. In November 2014, the Government of India launched the e-Visa for India, an online visa that simplifies the Indian visa application process by eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate. By completing the simple online India Medical Visa form, eligible citizens can obtain an approved e-Visa for a maximum stay of 60 consecutive days for medical reasons. The India Medical e-Visa allows for three entries and is valid for 120 days from the date of issuing. The second and third visits to India must take place within 60 days of the first. The requirements for an India Medical eVisa are identical to those for a Tourist eVisa. However, applicants must also provide a certified letter from the relevant Indian hospital or medical center.

REQUIREMENTS FOR MEDICAL VISA FOR INDIA



Applicants must have a passport issued by an eligible country to obtain the India e-Medical visa. This passport must be valid for a minimum of 6 months from the date the traveler intends to arrive in the country.

In addition, foreign nationals must provide a letter from the hospital in India where they will receive treatment.

Proof that they have the funds to cover their stay.

They must also have a return or onward ticket when applying.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Medical E-Visa fees.

Registration

Anyone traveling to India on a“Medical Visa” must register with FRRO/FRO within 14 days of arrival. The registration process is the same in most countries.

FIVE YEAR INDIAN VISA

Foreign nationals who want to travel to India for tourism, leisure, visiting friends and family, or taking part in a short-term yoga program can now apply for a 5-year India e-Visa. In response to positive feedback from the tourism industry, the Indian government has implemented a five-year visit visa option for citizens of various countries. This visa allows foreigners to stay in India for an extended period of time, as it is valid for five years. While a regular tourist visa allows for a stay of up to 90 days per visit, individuals with a 5-year visa have unlimited entry into India. Moreover, foreign nationals with this visa can stay for a maximum of 180 days per calendar year. The government has streamlined the application process for a 5-year visiting visa by providing the option of a 5-year tourist e-Visa. This enables foreign visitors to India to apply for visas without having to visit the embassy.

What are the essential Documents requirements to obtain 5-year e-Tourist Visa?



You must have a passport that is valid for at least six months beyond your current date of departure from the nation to enter India for the first time.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a credit or debit card for payment of eVisa fees.

URGENT EMERGENCY INDIAN VISA

Non-Indians seeking immediate entry into India can apply for an India Urgent e-Visa, also known as an India Urgent Emergency Visa or an Indian Emergency Visa. This type of visa is appropriate for a variety of circumstances, including family emergencies, health issues, legal problems, and marital disputes. The Emergency India eVisa speeds up the visa application process by reducing processing time. The Urgent India eVisa, also known as the Emergency India eVisa, is a unique option for people traveling to India to address unexpected events, tragedies, or concerns. This service is available to anyone requiring a visa for purposes such as conferences, travel, tourism, business, medical, or physician assistant reasons. Foreigners who must travel to India due to the crisis are given an Indian Urgent Visa (eVisa India for Urgent). The Emergency eVisa is available for genuine cases of sudden and unforeseen emergencies such as: Even if you are not living in India and need to come in an emergency or urgent reason such as a loved one's illness, you can apply for an Urgent Tourist Visa to enter India. The visa is usually issued within 1 to 3 days.

Requirements for applying for an emergency Indian visa



A valid passport.

A complete scanned copy of your passport.

Your passport should have at least two blank pages and a copy of the first page.

You must provide a recent color passport photo.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Medical Attendant Visa

India's healthcare industry is growing. Despite being relatively inexpensive in comparison to industrialized countries, India is a top destination for chronic disease treatment, including cancer. Immediate family members of patients visiting India for medical treatment can apply for the Indian Physician Assistant Visa, also known as the Indian Electronic Attendant Visa. A Physician Assistant Visa is only available to family members of patients undergoing treatment in India. A valid passport and visa are required when traveling to India. A Medical Assistant Visa can be awarded to up to two people who accompany an e-Medical Visa holder to India for medical treatment. The visa is only valid for 60 days and cannot be renewed. Up to two family members of an e-Medical Visa holder may be awarded a Physician Assistant Visa. Medical assistant visas are valid for the same period of time as the e-Medical visa. The e-Medical Assistant Visa, once accepted, is valid for 60 days from the date of arrival into India. Holders may stay in the nation for this period or leave and return up to two more times throughout the 60-day period. An Electronic Physician Assistant Visa is available to foreign travellers three times a year. However, this type of visa can only be used to travel with someone who has an e-Medical Visa and is undergoing medical treatment in India. Visitors must complete an online application to obtain this type of visa. Applicants must also scan the biography page of their passport to successfully apply for the Physician Assistant Visa.

Requirements for the India Medical Attendant Visa



A valid passport issued by a country that is eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa.

The passport must not expire until at least 6 months after the intended date of entry to India and must have a minimum of 2 blank pages for stamps.

Proof of sufficient funds to support themselves.

A return or onward ticket out of the country.

A valid email address to receive the E-visa. You can use a Credit/debit card or PayPal account to pay for the E-Visa fees.