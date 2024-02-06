Geopolitical pressures push crude oil prices higher amid Middle East tensions

(MENAFN) On Monday, oil prices experienced an uptick of approximately USD1 per barrel at settlement, driven by mounting concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which could potentially disrupt global oil supplies.



Brent crude futures saw a rise of 66 cents, marking a 0.9 percent increase and reaching USD77.99 per barrel during settlement. Concurrently, West Texas Intermediate crude futures exhibited a gain of 50 cents, a 0.7 percent increase, closing at USD72.78 per barrel. This marked the first positive movement in oil prices over the past four trading sessions.



Investors and traders are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, where the prospects for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas remain uncertain, signaling persistent tensions in the region. Simultaneously, the United States has sustained its efforts against the Houthi rebels, whose attacks on cargo ships have disrupted global oil trade.



Adding to the geopolitical complexity, a source in Kiev reported to Reuters that two Ukrainian drones targeted the largest oil refinery in southern Russia on Saturday. This incident is part of an ongoing series of attacks on Russian oil facilities, contributing to a decline in Russian naphtha exports. The geopolitical landscape, coupled with these targeted assaults on critical oil infrastructure, underscores the fragility of global oil markets and the potential impact of geopolitical unrest on oil prices.

