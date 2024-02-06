Cautions about new Civil War in US

(MENAFN) The vast expanse of the United States, home to over 333 million people, is facing a perilous crossroads that could lead to a daunting prospect – a new Civil War. A distinctive characteristic of this nation is the private ownership of approximately 339 million guns, a staggering number that surpasses the firearms-per-inhabitant ratio of any other country globally. Notably, this stark reality places the United States in a league of its own, eclipsing even conflict-ridden regions like Yemen, which boasts a martial culture and has experienced years of civil strife yet possesses only about 53 firearms per 100 inhabitants.



The second defining stroke in this portrait of America is the unprecedented level of polarization that has gripped the nation. A political scientist from a prestigious United States university highlighted in 2020 that political divisions among Americans have escalated rapidly over the past four decades, surpassing levels observed in other democracies such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, or Germany. This polarization, described as unusually high and virulent, has persisted for an extended period, setting the United States apart from its wealthy, consolidated democratic counterparts in East Asia, Oceania, and Western Europe.



A 2022 paper published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace underscored the unique nature of American polarization, pointing out that none of the mentioned democracies faced similar levels for such an extended duration. Moreover, the detrimental impact of this polarization on the country's cohesion has been emphasized in a separate Carnegie Endowment paper from last year. While some aspects of the perceived polarization on specific policy issues, such as gun control or abortion, may be exaggerated, the mere perception of heightened divisiveness poses a significant threat to the fabric of American society.



As the United States grapples with these intertwined challenges, the looming specter of civil unrest casts a shadow over the nation's future. The combination of widespread firearm ownership and deep-seated polarization presents a volatile concoction that raises concerns about the potential for internal strife and fractures within the fabric of American society. The need for a nuanced and comprehensive approach to address these underlying issues has never been more critical, as the nation navigates the complex landscape of its own sociopolitical dynamics.



MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107814328