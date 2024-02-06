Tech giants wane in stock market dominance amid shift focus on individual performance

(MENAFN) The dominance of the renowned "Magnificent Seven" technology companies in the US stock markets is experiencing a perceptible weakening, marking a departure from the previous trend where investors heavily relied on the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) alone. Comprising Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, and Nvidia, these seven tech behemoths had fueled substantial stock market gains in the preceding year, with traders banking on their ability to capitalize on the burgeoning AI landscape. However, recent developments indicate a notable divergence in their trajectories.



Notably, except for one company, all members of the "Magnificent Seven" have unveiled their financial results over the past few weeks. According to Jim Tierney, a portfolio manager specializing in growth stocks at Alliance Bernstein, the era of treating these companies as a collective entity for trading purposes has become obsolete. The market, having previously enjoyed the halo effect of AI, is now shifting its focus towards scrutinizing the distinct capabilities and performance of each individual company. This departure from treating them as a unified guarantee reflects a growing emphasis on tangible results over speculative AI potential.



While four of the seven companies continue to surpass the broader stock market, Alphabet lags behind the Standard & Poor's 500 index, and both Tesla and Apple have emerged as the two most significant losers on the index. Tesla's decline has been so severe that the company is now grappling to maintain its standing among the top 10 most valuable companies in the United States.



In contrast, Nvidia, set to announce its fourth-quarter results in late February, stands out with its unwavering focus on AI. The company has sustained a consistent upward trajectory since the previous year, with its shares gaining an additional 34 percent, buoyed by the growing interest and investments in AI from other industry players. This divergence in performance among the "Magnificent Seven" underscores a nuanced market sentiment that now values the distinct capabilities and results of each tech giant, rather than relying on the blanket optimism surrounding artificial intelligence.

