Azerbaijan FM Offers Condolences To Families & Relatives Of Kahramanmaras Earthquake Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on its official X
account and expressed condolences on occasion of the first
anniversary of the big earthquake that hit Turkiye last year.
The post reads that on the first anniversary of the earthquake
that caused great loss of life and destruction in fraternal
Turkiye, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and
relatives of the victims of the tragedy. We always stand with
Turkiye in both joy and sorrow, to which we are bound by the saying
One Nation, Two States.
To recall, on February 6, 2023, at 04:17 (01:17 UTC), a
7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye. The
epicentre was 37 km (23 mi) west-northwest of Gaziantep. As a
result of the earthquake, 59,488–62,013 people died.
MENAFN06022024000195011045ID1107814296
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.