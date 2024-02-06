               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan FM Offers Condolences To Families & Relatives Of Kahramanmaras Earthquake Victims


2/6/2024 3:09:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a post on its official X account and expressed condolences on occasion of the first anniversary of the big earthquake that hit Turkiye last year.

The post reads that on the first anniversary of the earthquake that caused great loss of life and destruction in fraternal Turkiye, we offer our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the tragedy. We always stand with Turkiye in both joy and sorrow, to which we are bound by the saying One Nation, Two States.

To recall, on February 6, 2023, at 04:17 (01:17 UTC), a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern and central Turkiye. The epicentre was 37 km (23 mi) west-northwest of Gaziantep. As a result of the earthquake, 59,488–62,013 people died.

