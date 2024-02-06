Azerbaijani Residential Complex In Kahramanmarash Covers Area Of 32 Hectares

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Last year's terrible earthquake, which occurred on February 6
and claimed tens of thousands of lives, deeply shook both Turkiye
and Azerbaijan. From the first minutes of the news of the
earthquake, the Azerbaijani people and state mobilised all forces
to fulfil their brotherly duty without waiting for the call for
help, Azernews reports.
At present, Azerbaijan, continuing its humanitarian activity in
Kahramanmarash region, actively participates in reconstruction and
restoration works and the construction of social facilities.
The total area of the "Azerbaijan" residential neighbourhood
built in Kahramanmaraş province of Turkiye will be 32 hectares.
According to the project, the area consists of residential
buildings, an elementary school and kindergarten, and a cultural
centre.
A total of 71 residential buildings will be built in the
residential neighbourhood. These buildings will have 1,323
apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. At the same time, 799
non-residential (retail) facilities will be commissioned in the
residential buildings in order to provide jobs for residents living
in the area. Part of the project in the amount of $100 mln. will be
built by the Government of Azerbaijan. The executive body of the
government of Azerbaijan is the State Housing Construction
Agency.
Residential buildings, elementary schools, kindergartens, and
cultural centres will be built by the government of Azerbaijan in
the residential quarter "Azerbaijan".
Construction of elementary school and kindergarten in the
residential quarter, 11th, and 12th quarters, according to the
general plan, has started.
The 300-seat elementary school, consisting of 20 classrooms, and
the 60-seat kindergarten, consisting of 3 classrooms, will also
have the following education support rooms:
- 1 workshop for special instruments and teaching materials
- 1 music room with musical instruments for conducting music
lessons
- 2 workshops for drawing and labor lessons
- 1 workshop to improve technology, math and engineering
skills
- 1 library
- 1 gym
As noted above, construction of the 11th and 12th quarters has
begun on the master plan for the Azerbaijan neighborhood. A total
of 16 residential buildings are located in the two quarters. The
buildings are 4-storied. There will be 276 apartments and 244
non-residential premises in these buildings.
