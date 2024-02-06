(MENAFN) In a recent interview, former Prime Minister of Italy and leader of the opposition left-wing Five Star Movement (M5S), Giuseppe Conte, has emphasized the need for a peaceful settlement in the Ukraine crisis. Conte contends that achieving such a resolution requires respect for the interests of Russia-leaning citizens within Ukraine and the provision of security guarantees to Moscow. The ex-Italian PM, known for his advocacy of diplomacy, has consistently opposed arming Ukraine since tensions between Kiev and Moscow escalated into a full-blown conflict in early 2022.



In a discussion with Corriere della Sera, Conte outlined his party's stance on not joining the European Greens group in the European Parliament. He revealed that talks on M5S potentially joining the group have been suspended, especially in the lead-up to the European Union general elections scheduled for June. Throughout the interview, Conte reiterated his belief that a comprehensive settlement must prioritize the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, safeguarding the interests of its Russophile populations, and offering Russia a lasting prospect of peace and security.



While M5S supports Kiev's aspirations to join the European Union, Conte suggested that the accession process should be temporarily halted in favor of the ongoing peace process. He emphasized the importance of balancing Ukraine's pursuit of European Union membership with diplomatic efforts to address the underlying tensions between Russia and Ukraine.



Conte referenced the earlier negotiations between Kiev and Moscow in Istanbul, where a draft truce was discussed. However, he noted that the proposal was rejected by the Ukrainian government, which instead declared its intention to confront Russia with Western assistance.



The failed agreement had aimed to make Ukraine a neutral state in exchange for international security guarantees. Reports suggest that Ukraine's decision to reject the truce came after then-United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson encouraged the country to continue fighting rather than accepting the proposed document.



As the Ukraine crisis remains a focal point of geopolitical tensions, Conte's stance underscores the importance of diplomatic solutions and the delicate balance required to address the concerns of all parties involved. The call for security guarantees for Moscow and the protection of Russophile populations within Ukraine reflects a nuanced approach to resolving the complex and longstanding conflict in the region.



MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107814290