US Democrats, Republicans Clash Over Israel-Related Agreement

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHIGTON, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The White House said on Monday that the US administration opposed a standalone funding proposal of USD 17.6 billion for the Israeli occupation made by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

The White House urged members in both chambers of Congress to vote against the bill and said Biden would veto the legislation if it reached his desk.

Biden's Administration spent months working with bipartisan group of senators to reach a national security agreement that would provide aid to Ukraine and the Israeli occupation and secures the US borders.

However, House Republicans would reject the Senate's bill and is expected to vote in favor of providing the Israeli occupation with the bill on Wednesday.

White House Office of Management and Budget took aim at the USD 17.6 billion Israel bill that is set for a vote in the House this week, while the Senate is teeing up a vote on a bipartisan bill that includes funding for Israel, Ukraine and border security.

The bill is met with opposition from officials as it does nothing to secure the border or protect worship places in the US nor does it provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainians or Palestinians.

House of Representatives was set to vote on the standalone funding bill for Israel, which does not include any funding cuts.

Even if the standalone bill passed in the House, it would face opposition in the Democrat-controlled Senate, where lawmakers are more focused on the bipartisan border security package unveiled Sunday night.

That bill backed by President Biden included USD 20 billion for border security and gives the federal government temporary power to control the flow of migrants from Mexico to the US.

It also included additional USD 60 billion in funding for Ukraine, USD 14 billion for the Israeli occupation and assistance to its allies in the Indo-Pacific region.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had told Republican lawmakers that he wanted the funding package for the Israeli occupation to be ready in a short time as he said on Saturday.

"We will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package," Johnson said on Saturday in a letter.

However, Johnson's approach would not be viewed favorably in the Democratic-controlled Senate, where Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday took the first steps to move forward with the emergency national security supplemental package.

Schumer said, "I spoke with negotiators hundreds of times. Now it's time to pass this bill and do the right thing for America." (end)

