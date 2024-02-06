Rare Heavy Snow Hits Tokyo Region, Injures 240 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Feb 6 (KUNA) -- Rare heavy snow hit Tokyo and surrounding areas, injuring at least 240 people, authorities said Tuesday.

Among them, 135 people in Tokyo were taken to hospital due to snow-related injuries, the Tokyo Fire Department said in a statement. 31 flights were cancelled Tuesday so far, mainly to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport, according to the airlines.

Snowfall also caused suspensions or delay of some trains linking Tokyo with other cities, and affected Tokyo metropolitan area's transit systems, the operators said. Expressway sections in and around Tokyo were also partially closed.

Central Japanese village of Nozawa Onsen observed 82 cm of snow through Tuesday morning, while central Tokyo recorded 8 cm of snow, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, urging people to take precautions although the snowfall has passed its peak. (end)

mk













MENAFN06022024000071011013ID1107814282