TAG Heuer & Al Majed Jewellery Launches Exclusive Carrera Qatar Limited Edition

Doha, Qatar: The Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer recently released a limited edition of one of the Maison's most distinctive icons, the TAG Heuer Carrera, in honor of Qatar.

Inspired by Qatari symbols, the TAG Heuer Carrera Qatar Limited Edition pays tribute to the country's celebrated Arabic culture and symbolic color and codes.

The new limited edition features a lively“Al Adam” (Maroon) dial inspired by the Qatari national flag color, with Arabic numeral applied indexes and“Qatar” in Arabic printed above 6 o'clock.

The 41-mm piece is an elegant three-hand automatic watch powered by the Calibre 5 movement.

It is an exclusive edition, limited to 150 pieces, only available in the Qatar market.

TAG Heuer celebrates the 20th edition of the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2024 showcasing its newest Carrera Edition.

The TAG Heuer Carrera collection has always been the ultimate showcase for the brand's fascinating motor racing heritage, and is best known for its timeless, sporty, and elegant wristwatches.

Since their introduction more than 60 years ago by visionary Jack Heuer, these timepieces, with their smooth, clean lines and perfect proportions, have become instantly recognisable and elevated to the ranks of horological icons.

Today, TAG Heuer revisits its flagship collection and presents a new limited edition of its timeless three-hand watch.

The 41-mm TAG Heuer Carrera Qatar Limited Edition blends elegance and modernity. An encounter testifying to the lasting ties between TAG Heuer and Qatar.

Presented in a refined steel edition with subtle fine brushed finishing on the case and bracelet, it is a contemporary and timeless interpretation of the celebrated Carrera spirit.

With its two-tone aesthetic, contrasting silver Arabic numeral indexes and markings against an eyecatching sunray brushed purple red dial, it is set to make a strong impression on the wrist.

The rhodiumplated hours and minutes hands are coated with Super-LumiNova® for sophisticated contrast and optimal readability, while the central hand is lacquered in white.

Presented on an elegant steel bracelet with ergonomic H-shaped links, only 150 pieces will be available of this TAG Heuer Carrera Qatar Limited Edition.

The exclusive TAG Heuer Carrera Qatar Limited Edition expresses the uniquely elegant and sporty character of its emblematic past, with an added touch of modernity that honors the Qatari community.

This launch allows TAG Heuer to show their commitment to watch lovers by developing a special Qatar Limited Edition that pays tribute to national identity and highlights both the Arabic culture and the colors of the countries' landmarks.

Moreover, it celebrates the long standing and trusted retail partnership with Al Majed Jewellery.

Together, both companies share the same passion for precision engineering and high performance and look forward to pre-launching it amongst Doha's watch lovers.

This limited edition timepiece embodies different facets of TAG Heuer's avant-garde spirit and strengthens its reputation as a strong innovative watch manufacturer.

TAG Heuer products are available online on for select countries and in 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For 16 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969 and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015.

Today, the brand's core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary TAG Heuer Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1 and Connected lines.

Capturing TAG Heuer's motto,“Don't Crack Under Pressure”, are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand's passion for action and high performance.