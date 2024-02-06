Education Ministry Launches 2Nd SACT Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) has announced the launch of the second edition of the Student Awareness Competition Talks (SACT) in cooperation with the US Embassy in Qatar, noting the start of judging and evaluating student entries and announcing the finalists in this competition.
This year's edition is a good opportunity for 75 male and female students from primary and preparatory public and private schools in Qatar, who are motivated to deliver their vision on the Qatar National Vision 2030.
The competition will provide an opportunity for students to practice thinking skills and the art of dialogue with the public to raise their level of awareness to reach positive solutions to the issues and areas they aspire to improve and advance.
