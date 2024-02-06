(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hitachi Construction Machinery - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides insight into Hitachi Construction Machinery's digital strategies, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., (HCM) is a construction equipment manufacturing company that operates as a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. It manufactures and distributes construction and mining equipment for digging, loading, breaking, grabbing, cutting, crushing, and screening purposes. Its offerings include excavators, wheeled loaders, cranes and foundation machines, demolition equipment, dump trucks, loading shovels, and compaction equipment.

The company also provides troubleshooting, technical training, mine management services, and extended warranty services. The company serves its products for residential construction, plant construction, urban development, infrastructure maintenance and mining resources, demolition, waste recycling, and agricultural purposes.

In May 2019, HCM collaborated with Outsourcing (OS) Group's subsidiary PEO for establishing Hitachi Construction Machinery Operators Training Center. The training center is a wholly owned subsidiary of HCM and focuses on providing skills training for construction machinery and other equipment through training programs covering all stages of ICT construction procedures.

HCM operates an Analysis & Evaluation Center that operates on a universal design principle to ensure consistency in equipment designs across the globe and create safe operations for machinery operators by preventing operational errors and improving operability. The company established development and testing standards for developing universal products. The in-house Analysis & Evaluation Center focuses on innovative product development using Analysis Lead Design (ALD) which implements simulation technology right from the initial development stages in order to build construction machinery that meets the quality standards of the company as well as the diverse performance and quality demands of the global market.

THCM operates an extensive design and development infrastructure for development of indigenous and collaboratedly-designed equipment. THCM is one of the largest construction equipment manufacturers in India and has manufacturing facilities in Kharagpur and Dharwad. It is creating R&D facilities in Kharagpur with the objective to make the new center a global R&D hub for HCM.

HCM leverages the innovation network of its parent company Hitachi, Ltd. The Hitachi Group provides a wide variety of products and technologies to HCM that enable it to enhance the efficiency of its product management and maintenance procedures including information and telecommunication systems, electronic control devices, and sensors. As part of its social innovation initiative, Hitachi Group is establishing R&D hubs across its global locations in order to be strategically located near its customer base.

HCM's researchers and engineers work in close collaboration with related departments of these R&D hubs in order to leverage innovative construction machinery technologies. HCM also leverages Hitachi's Lumada, an advanced digital suite of solutions, services, and technologies focused on leveraging the data to generate insights for digital innovation.

HCM incorporates various emerging technologies to help customers enhance safety, increase productivity, and minimize lifecycle costs through its Solution Linkage solutions: ICT Construction, Fleet Management System (FMS), and ConSite. These solutions leverage technologies like cloud, connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, IT systems, information security, and IoT and wearable devices for facilitating remote operations and avoiding closed and crowded working spaces.

HCM has been developing solutions that aid in autonomously operating machines and also ensure safety of the personnel at their construction sites. The company's ZCORE platform equips autonomous construction machinery to operate efficiently to ensure safety and improve productivity. It is working towards on-site digital transformation to minimize risk and improve personnel and equipment efficiency.

HCM is using advanced data analytics to improve the performance of its construction equipment. It uses proprietary simulation techniques during development stages to improve the accuracy of assessment of product prototypes on various parameters including durability, safety, and performance. The high-precision analysis technique simulates diverse conditions. HCM has developed a production system backed by a standardized quality control mechanism supported by robotics and automation technology. It helps HCM in maintaining a stable supply of construction machinery products that provide safe and durable performance for customers. It uses 3D/computer-aided design (CAD) technology for its development and design divisions. It allows for automated data analysis and sharing of designs within and across divisions which contributes to reduction in development lead-times, and automation and standardization of part design procedures. HCM's production divisions implement robotic systems for various procedures including machining, welding, assembly, conveyance operations, and painting.

