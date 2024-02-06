Slider Zipper Pouch Market At CAGR Of 6.7%, Revenue Expected To Reach $25.4 Bn | U.S.A Was The Most Prominent Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Slider zipper pouch are widely used in packaging of food, pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics and other products

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A slider zipper pouch is an inexpensive flexible rectangular storage bag, usually transparent, made of polyethylene or similar plastic that can be sealed and opened many times, either by a slider, which works in a similar way to a zip fastener.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,The slider zipper pouch market size was valued at $13.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The demand for cost effective and safe form of packaging is experiencing growth that could be effective in packaging every type of food and cosmetic item. In addition, slider zipper pouches, are easy and fast to open and provide securely reclose with little effort or force.

Ultra consumer-friendly slider closures provide the user with assurance of complete fastening and reliable product freshness. In addition, population growth has a positive effect on growing demand for various daily products such as water, milk, and petroleum products such as kerosene, diesel, and gasoline, which are expected to generate slider zipper pouch market opportunities during the forecast period.

Segmentation Based On:

The slider zipper pouch market is segmented into material, type, end user, and region.

By material, the market is categorized into plastic, aluminum, and paper.

On the basis of type, the market is fragmented into slider zip and press to close. The end user segment is fragmented into food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others.

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

The key players profiled in the slider zipper pouch market analysis include, Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Bemis Company,Inc., Berry Global Group,Inc., Clear View Bags Company Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Glenroy, Inc., Interflex Group Inc., International Plastics Inc., Maco Bag Corporation, Mondi ,Printpack, Inc., Proampac LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Winpak Ltd.

Leading Players:

