Debut Author Anacostia Miller Secures Book Contract For The Highly Anticipated The Last Leviathan

Anacostia Miller weaves a spellbinding narrative

Misfits, dragons, and pirates make for the perfect combination in the upcoming romantasy book release, "The Last Leviathan"

- The Last Leviathan by Anacostia MillerQUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excitement is building as Hot Tree Publishing proudly announces the upcoming release of "The Last Leviathan " by debut author Anacostia Miller. Set in the enchanting world of Farlight Isles, this romantasy series promises an epic tale of enemies-turned-lovers, dragons, pirates, and political intrigue inspired by the 1700s Golden Age of Piracy.In the Farlight Isles, where Royal Leviathans once ruled, a bloody coup orchestrated by the malevolent King Varric Cross stole their magic and plunged the Isles into chaos. The youngest heir to the throne, now a pirate captain, and Princess Maeve, determined to forge her own destiny, find themselves on the run from the power-hungry King. The narrative weaves a gripping tale of romance, political intrigue, and world-building as the characters navigate the treacherous waters of love and rebellion.Anacostia Miller skilfully explores themes of sexism, classism, and the impact of war, providing readers with a story of empowerment and self-discovery. The inclusion of neurodiverse characters, such as Maeve and her autistic best friend, adds a layer of authenticity and inclusivity to the narrative. Miller's commitment to writing diverse characters from various backgrounds without incorporating trauma is a testament to her dedication to inclusivity.Early feedback for "The Last Leviathan" has been overwhelmingly positive, with one reader expressing, "I'm totally hooked on this book-it's just amazing! I can't wait for it to hit the shelves and for everyone to dive into it. And, of course, I'm already itching for the sequel because I've got to find out what happens next!""The Last Leviathan" is a thrilling adventure and a story that resonates with readers on a deeper level, making it a must-read for fans of romantasy and high-stakes fantasy. With its rich world-building, diverse characters, and captivating plot, Anacostia Miller's debut is set to make waves in the literary world."The Last Leviathan" is scheduled for release on June 21st, 2024, and will be available digitally across all sales channels and POD paperback. For more information, please visit or contact Hot Tree Publishing at ....[About the Author]Anacostia is a novelist and screenwriter with a filmmaking and prop creation background. She has a long history of loving high fantasy books but recently found her calling in romantasy. You can find her daydreaming plotlines or annoying her husband with movie breakdowns. As an autistic writer, Miller brings a unique perspective to storytelling, ensuring that her characters represent a diverse range of experiences. "The Last Leviathan" marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting career in fantasy literature.

