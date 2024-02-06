Medical Disposables Market Size To Surpass US$ 877.3 Billion By 2032 | With A 8% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global medical disposables market size reached US$ 432.1 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group's report titled "Medical Disposables Market Report by Product (Wound Management Products, Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic and Laboratory Disposables, Dialysis Disposables, Incontinence Products, Respiratory Supplies, Sterilization Supplies, Non-woven Disposables, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Disposable Gloves, Hand Sanitizers, and Others), Raw Material (Plastic Resin, Nonwoven Material, Rubber, Paper and Paperbound, Metals, Glass, and Others), End Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". The global medical disposables market size reached US$ 432.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 877.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during 2024-2032.For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:Factors Affecting the Growth of the Medical Disposables Industry:Increasing Healthcare Expenditure:The rising healthcare expenditure worldwide represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Governments, as well as private sectors, are allocating substantial resources to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services. This influx of funding is leading to an increase in the demand for medical disposables, encompassing a wide range of products, such as gloves, syringes, surgical gowns, and face masks. Medical disposables play a pivotal role in ensuring hygiene and preventing the spread of infections in healthcare settings.Aging Population:The elderly population often requires ongoing medical attention, including frequent hospital visits, diagnostic tests, and treatments. This is catalyzing the demand for medical disposables, such as catheters, wound dressings, and mobility aids. Additionally, surgical procedures, which are more common among the elderly, rely heavily on disposable medical products to ensure sterility and minimize the risk of infections. Moreover, healthcare providers and institutions are increasingly relying on disposable products to meet the specialized needs of their aging patient populations, making the medical disposables a vital component of the healthcare industry.Stringent Infection Control Measures:Stringent infection control measures are supporting the market growth. In healthcare settings, the prevention of infections is of utmost importance to safeguard patients and healthcare workers alike. As a result, there is a shift towards the use of single-use medical disposables to minimize the risk of contamination and cross-infection. Hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting disposable products, including gloves, masks, disposable gowns, and sterile drapes, to uphold strict hygiene standards. Disposable medical supplies not only reduce the risk of transmitting infections, but also simplify healthcare processes by eliminating the need for extensive sterilization procedures.Leading Companies Operating in the Global Medical Disposables Industry:3M CompanyAbbott LaboratoriesAMMEX CorporationAnsell Ltd.B Braun Melsungen AGBecton Dickinson and CompanyBoston Scientific CorporationCardinal Health Inc.Medline Industries LPMedtronic plcNarang Medical LimitedSmith & Nephew plcTerumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation (Terumo Medical Corporation)Ask Analyst for Sample Report:Medical Disposables Market Report Segmentation:By Products:Wound Management ProductsDrug Delivery ProductsDiagnostic and Laboratory DisposablesDialysis DisposablesIncontinence ProductsRespiratory SuppliesSterilization SuppliesNon-woven DisposablesDisposable MasksDisposable Eye GearDisposable GlovesHand SanitizersOthersSterilization supplies represent the largest segment as they are essential for restricting the spread of infections.By Raw Material:Plastic ResinNonwoven MaterialRubberPaper and PaperboardMetalsGlassOthersPlastic resin exhibits a clear dominance in the market due to its durability.By End Use:HospitalsHome HealthcareOutpatient/Primary Care FacilitiesOthersHospitals account for the majority of the market share. They heavily rely on medical disposables to conduct various surgical procedures.Regional Insights:HospitalsHome HealthcareOutpatient/Primary Care FacilitiesOthersNorth America's dominance in the medical disposables market is attributed to medical investment in the production of various effective medical disposables.Global Medical Disposables Market Trends:Ongoing advancements in materials, manufacturing processes, and product design are leading to the development of more efficient and user-friendly medical disposables. These innovations enhance the performance, safety, and usability of disposable medical products. Moreover, the introduction of ergonomic and eco-friendly materials, as well as features like safety mechanisms in syringes, is improving the overall quality of disposable medical items. Furthermore, innovations not only meet the evolving needs of healthcare by replacing older, less efficient alternatives. 