AIADMK To Organise Protest On Feb 9 Against DMK Leader's 'Derogatory' Remarks On MGR

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) AIADMK will organise a protest meet at Avinashi in The Nilgiris district on February 9 against the DMK leader A Raja's alleged "derogatory" remarks against the AIADMK founder late MG Ramachandran (MGR).

The protest meet will be led by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS).

On January 25, A. Raja during a public meeting said he does not have any respect for MGR and that the character of MGR was suspicious.

EPS in a series of social media posts said that the DMK leader does not know the history and doesn't have any right to speak against MGR, credited with piloting and implementing several welfare schemes in Tamil Nadu.

He said that he can also speak against DMK leader and former Chief Minister late Kalaignar Karunanidhi but he would not stoop to that level.

AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu minister D. Jayakumar also lashed out against Raja, saying that AIADMK can also retort back against Karunanidhi but will not do so.

