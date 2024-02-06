Dried Food Market Research, Development Growth: 2024, Segmentation And Geographical Analysis By 2031 | Sunsweet Growers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dried Food Market Outlook

Dried food is preserved by removing moisture, extending shelf life. Common examples include dried fruits, vegetables, and meats.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:Dried foods such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, meat etc. are getting popular due to longer shelf life and convenience for on-the-go consumption. They are highly portable and does not require refrigeration.Market Dynamics:Increasing consumer preference for convenient food options is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Rising millennial population has boosted the demand for ready-to-eat and on-the-go food products. Moreover, increasing health consciousness among people has led to rise in consumption of dried fruits and vegetables which are considered to be nutrient dense. Changing lifestyle and increasing disposable income are some other factors contributing to market growth. Major market players included in this report are:★ Sunsweet Growers★ General Mills Inc.★ Nissin Food Holdings Co. Ltd.★ Unilever Group★ Ajinomoto Co. Inc.★ Ting Hsin International Group★ House Foods Corp and Kraft Foods Inc*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order. Inc.★ Ting Hsin International Group★ House Foods Corp and Kraft Foods Inc*Disclaimer: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.Detailed Segmentation:On the basis of drying technology,✦ Sun drying✦ Hot air drying✦ Spray drying✦ Freezing✦ Vacuum drying✦ Osmotic dehydration✦ Superheated steam drying✦ OthersBased on product type,✦ Dehydrated Meat✦ Dry Fruit✦ Dry Vegetable✦ Dehydrated Dairy products✦ OthersRegional Analysis:North America (U.S., Canada)Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)You Can Purchase Complete Report @✦ Increased Demand for Ready-to-Eat Foods is Driving Growth in the Dried Food MarketThe dried food market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for ready-to-eat foods among busy consumers. Dried foods such as dried fruits, dried pasta, and dried ready meals can simply be reconstituted by adding boiling water, allowing people to save preparation time. With more people leading fast-paced lifestyles, the demand for such convenient options has increased substantially. Dried foods also have a longer shelf life compared to fresh foods, making them a practical choice for those with irregular eating schedules. Manufacturers are innovating by introducing variety in textures, flavors and formats of dried foods to tap into this important consumer trend. The introduction of premium dried food items targeted at health-conscious consumers is another factor fueling the dried food market growth.✦ Stringent Regulations on Food Preservatives May Limit Growth of the Dried Food MarketWhile dried foods have various advantages, stringent regulatory norms surrounding food preservatives used during processing may hinder the dried food market expansion to some extent. Many nations have imposed restrictions on the use of artificial preservatives like sulphites and nitrites due to health concerns. This has compelled dried food producers to focus on developing cleaner label products incorporating natural preservatives. The requirement of specialized processing equipment to dry foods while retaining their nutritive value also increases production costs. Additionally, consumers may perceive dried foods as less healthy compared to fresh alternatives. However, the market players are addressing these challenges through product innovation and by promoting dried foods as highly nutritious convenient options.We Offer Customized Report, Click @✦ Opportunity for Development of Organic and Clean Label Dried Food ProductsThe rising health-consciousness among consumers presents significant opportunities for organic and clean label dried food products. There is growing demand for ingredients that are free from chemicals, artificial colors, and synthetic preservatives. Companies can introduce organic dried fruits, vegetables and snacks made using natural preservatives and flavorings to attract such health-oriented customers. The premiumization trend also allows players to price clean label dried foods at a slight premium over conventional products. Many players today offer gluten-free, non-GMO and vegan dried food ranges. By promoting the nutritional benefits and lack of processing, manufacturers can create more demand for organic and naturally prepared dried foods.✦ Increasing Popularity of Regional and Ethnic Dried Food Varieties is a Key Market TrendA major trend gaining ground in the dried food market is the increasing popularity of traditional and novel varieties sourced from different world regions and ethnic cuisines. Exotic offerings such as banana chips, jackfruit crisps and millet-based snacks attract experimental consumers. Similarly, Mediterranean-inspired products including sun-dried tomatoes, baccala and olives see rising demand. Many dried food companies have expanded their offerings to include authentic Asian varieties like seaweed, pickled plums and rice crackers. The convenience advantage coupled with exciting new flavors and textures drive the sales of ethnic dried foods. With consumer interest in global cooking and travel increasing, this trend allows market players to boost innovation and experimentation to cater to evolving tastes. Manufacturers could promote the cultural heritage associated with ethnic dried foods to further captivate customers.Key Questions. How much revenue will the global Dried Food Market generate by the end of the forecast period?. What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Dried Food Market?. Key Questions. How much revenue will the global Dried Food Market generate by the end of the forecast period?. What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall Dried Food Market?. What are the indicators expected to drive the global Dried Food Market?. Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?. What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global Dried Food Market to expand their geographical presence?. What are the major advancements witnessed in the global Dried Food Market?. This report answers these questions and more about the global Dried Food Market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business. Market Snapshot2.3. Global Dried Food Market, 2018 – 2022 (US$ Million)2.4. Insights from Primary RespondentsChapter No. 3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic, By Region3.1.1. North America3.1.2. Europe3.1.3. Asia Pacific3.1.4. Latin America3.1.5. The Middle East and AfricaChapter No. 4: Company Profiles4.1 Company Overview4.2 Financial elements4.3 Product Landscape4.4 SWOT Analysis4.5 Systematic OutlookChapter No. 5: Assumptions and AcronymsChapter No. 6: Research MethodologyChapter No. 7: Contact (Continue . . .)About Us:Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 