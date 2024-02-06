Sunflower Oil Market Outlook, Critical Insights, Trends Analysis, Key Players And Forecast By 2024-2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sunflower Oil Market Insights

The global sunflower oil market size was valued at US$ 33,973.6 million in 2022 and is anticipated to witness a (CAGR) of 6.05% from 2023 to 2030.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sunflower Oil Market is estimated for $xx billion for the forecast period of 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.Market Overview:Sunflower oil is extracted from sunflower seeds through mechanical pressing or chemical extraction. It is widely used for cooking purposes due to its high smoke point and neutral taste. The oil contains high levels of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids which provide various health benefits.Market Dynamics:The growth of the sunflower oil market is attributed to increasing health benefits associated with its consumption. Sunflower oil contains high levels of Vitamin E and phytosterols which help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart diseases. It also contains antioxidants that protect cells from damage. Additionally, the rising demand for a healthier substitute to olive oil is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Changing dietary patterns and increasing health consciousness among consumers have further boosted the adoption of sunflower oil globally. By Type:★ Linoleic Oil★ Mid-oleic Oil★ High-oleic OilBy Applications:★ Food★ Biofuels★ Personal CareKey Region/Countries are Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Increasing Demand for Sunflower Oil in the Food Processing IndustryThe usage of sunflower oil in the food processing industry has been continuously growing over the past few years. Sunflower oil is becoming the preferred choice of oil for many food manufacturers due to its light taste and neutral flavor. It allows manufacturers to produce variety of food products without altering the original taste. Many snack food brands are replacing other vegetable oils with sunflower oil to give their products a healthier positioning. The growth in the packaged and convenience food market has led to a rise in demand for sunflower oil from this industry. Foodservice operators are also utilizing more sunflower oil in place of other oils for frying and baking applications.Rising Health Awareness Fueling Sunflower Oil SalesConsumers are increasingly making healthier food choices and replacing saturated fats in their diet with unsaturated fats like those found in sunflower oil. Sunflower oil contains high amounts of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids which are considered good fats. The "heart-healthy" reputation of sunflower oil has encouraged many people to switch to this oil for cooking purposes. Consumer education regarding the nutritional benefits of sunflower oil through social media and health campaigns has raised awareness. Food companies prominently marketing the use of sunflower oil on their product packages attracts more health-conscious buyers.Fluctuating Raw Material PricesThe prices of sunflower seeds fluctuate significantly depending on availability of harvest. Weather conditions like droughts, flooding or excess rains can negatively impact sunflower crop yields and increase seed prices. Ukraine and Russia are two of the leading producers as well as exporters of sunflower seeds accounting for nearly 80% of global exports. Any geopolitical tensions or export restrictions imposed by these countries disrupt the stable global supply of sunflower seeds escalating procurement costs for sunflower oil producers. Unpredictable shifts in commodity prices pose financial risks for sunflower oil manufacturers and make future business projections difficult.Opportunities in Emerging MarketsDeveloping nations in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa with rising incomes present profitable opportunities for sunflower oil sales. As consumption patterns shift to more processed, packaged and brand named products in these regions, demand will grow. Sunflower oil manufacturers can look at tailoring their offerings to local tastes, dietary habits and food culture. Investment in marketing activities, distribution networks and partnerships with regional food brands will help capture emerging market potential. International health and nutrition organizations promoting the benefits of sunflower oil in tackling lifestyle diseases especially in Asia and Africa open new avenues for industry expansion.Growing Popularity of High Oleic Sunflower Oil VarietiesPlant breeders have developed high oleic sunflower oil varieties containing more than 80% oleic acid, which is a monounsaturated fat. Compared to traditional sunflower oil, high oleic sunflower oil has improved oxidative stability, allowing longer frying cycles without developing unpleasant flavors. This has raised its popularity for commercial frying uses in restaurants and foodservice. High oleic sunflower oil also has a longer shelf life so is preferred by many packaged food brands. It can partly or completely replace other oils in various food applications without altering taste or texture. The oil's growing repute for healthfulness and functionality is driving its demand worldwide. 