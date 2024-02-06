Jenesse Center To Host 'Self Love Is Always In Style' Youth Symposium At Loyola Marymount University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jenesse Center is proud to announce the upcoming Youth Symposium, "Self Love is Always in Style." This one-day event, dedicated to the empowerment of young individuals through self-care and inner growth, will be held at Loyola Marymount University on February 10, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.Part of Jenesse's prevention arm, Jeneration J, the symposium promises an enlightening and rejuvenating experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities designed to nurture the mind, body, and soul.Highlights of the Symposium:**Yoga Sessions:** Guided by experienced instructors, participants will stretch and strengthen their bodies while finding inner peace.**Honey Making Workshop:** An interactive session that will introduce the art of honey production, emphasizing sustainability and nature's gifts.**Art Therapy:** Expressive art sessions will provide a creative outlet for emotions and stress relief.**Healthy Relationship Dialogue:** Experts will lead conversations on cultivating and maintaining healthy interpersonal relationships.**Creating A Healing Garden:** Guided by experienced instructors, participants will learn the relaxing and self-healing power of gardening."It is our goal to provide participating youth with a safe space to focus on themselves and learn the importance of self care,” said Dr. Angela Parker, Director of Training and Programs.“We wanted to create an event that not only gave youth a chance to reflect, acknowledge and address their trauma, but also provide resources that will help them find their joy.”The symposium is open to all youths interested in self-improvement and community building.Registration and Contact Information:To learn more about the Youth Symposium or to register, please contact Dr. Angela Parker at ... or visit the Eventbrite page at*Early registration is encouraged as spaces are limited.About Jenesse Center:The Jenesse Center is a non-profit organization that provides a holistic, comprehensive program to nurture victimized families back to a place of mental, financial, and physical well-being.Jeneration JJeneration J provides comprehensive intervention and prevention resource and education services for elementary school, middle school, high school, and college youth at-risk for experiencing family, relationship, or community violence. In addition to serving as a culturally relevant outlet that engages young people in building healthy relationships, Jeneration J seeks to produce a generation of morally conscious leaders to advocate social change and create a culture without violence.Join us in this movement of self-love and empowerment. Because loving yourself is always in style.Media ContactName: Dr. Angela ParkerOrganization: Jenesse CenterEmail: ...Phone: 323-552-6503

