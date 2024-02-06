English Language Learning Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 11 % From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Comprehensive study on English Language Learning Market includes historical data as well as share, size, and projection information for the major players, geographies, applications, and product categories for the years 2024 to 2030. The Market study includes comprehensive insights on the competitive environment, description, broad product portfolio of key players, SWOT analysis, and significant business strategy implemented by rivals, revenue, Porters Five Forces Analysis, and sales projections. The report also features an impact analysis of the market dynamics, highlighting the factors currently driving and limiting market growth, and the impact they could have on the short, medium, and long-term outlook. The main goal of the paper is to further illustrate how the latest scenario, the economic slowdown, and war events affect the market for English Language Learning.

English Language Learning Market is growing at a +11% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2030. The increasing interest of the individuals in this industry is that the major reason for the expansion of this market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, Pearson, Babbel, EF Education First, McGraw-Hill Education, Cambridge University Press, Oxford University Press, Learnship Networks, Busuu, FluentU, Lingoda, Voxy

Recent Development:

November 16, 2020: VIPKid, an industry-leading English-language learning education technology platform, is partnering with. Mastercard to provide the teachers on its platform with the option to receive payment through a VIPKid Prepaid Mastercard® for the first time. daVinci Payments is facilitating the partnership to enable this streamlined payment solution for teachers on the VIPKid platform in the U.S. and Canada.

November 24, 2023: As families gear up for the holiday season, Lingokids, the top early learning app for kids, today announced findings from its“2023 Holiday Gifting Report,”which uncovered the evolving landscape of gifting for kids. The comprehensive study looked into insights from 2,000 US parents and found a notable shift in parental preferences, with a growing inclination towards experiential gifts over traditional toys.

English Language Learning Market Segmentation:

English Language Learning Market by Methodology, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Blended Learning

Offline Learning

Online Learning

English Language Learning Market by End User, 2020-2030, (USD Billion)

Individual Learners

Educational Institutes

Government Bodies

Based on geography, the global market for English Language Learning and Disruptions has been segmented as follows:

North America – USA, Canada, Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

South America - Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile

Asia Pacific includes Japan, China, Korea, India and Southeast Asia.

North America accounted for the largest market in the English Language Learning Market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. The English Language Learning (ELL) market is significantly influenced by the North American region, which has a dynamic landscape formed by a number of factors. Due to factors like globalization, the growth of international commerce, and the growing significance of English as a universal language, there has been a sharp increase in demand for English language proficiency in recent years. Due to its diverse industrial base and status as a global corporate center, North America has seen an increase in the demand for efficient English language learning programs. The ubiquity of technology-driven learning platforms is a crucial feature of the ELL market in North America.

Strategic Points Covered in English Language Learning Market Directory:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2030.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the English Language Learning

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the English Language Learning market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the English Language Learning

Some of the key questions scrutinized in the study are:

Which companies are expanding litanies of products with the aim to diversify product portfolio?

Which companies have drifted away from their core competencies and how have those impacted the strategic landscape of the English Language Learning market?

Which companies have expanded their horizons by engaging in long-term societal considerations?

Which firms have bucked the pandemic trend and what frameworks they adopted to stay resilient?

What are the marketing programs for some of the recent product launches?

