Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Size Worth US$ 43.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR 15.39%: IMARC Group

Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Report

The global targeted DNA/RNA sequencing market size reached US$ 12.1 Billion in 2023.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled“Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on targeted DNA/RNA sequencing market overview . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Targeted DNA/RNA sequencing is a highly specialized technique in molecular biology designed for sequencing specific regions of the genome or transcriptome. This method allows researchers and clinicians to focus on specific areas of interest rather than sequencing the entire genome or transcriptome, making it a cost-effective and time-efficient approach. There are various types of targeted sequencing, including amplicon sequencing and hybrid capture sequencing, each with unique advantages. Amplicon sequencing is known for its high specificity and sensitivity, while hybrid capture offers broader coverage. The advantages of targeted sequencing include improved depth of coverage, reduced sequencing cost, and faster turnaround times. This approach is particularly advantageous in clinical settings for genetic disorder diagnosis, oncology studies, and infectious disease research, where precise and accurate genetic information is crucial.

Market Trends:

The global targeted DNA/RNA sequencing market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and cancer, as targeted sequencing plays a pivotal role in understanding these diseases at a molecular level, leading to more effective treatments. Additionally, technological advancements in sequencing technologies, offering higher accuracy and lower costs, further fuel market growth. Along with this, the expanding application of personalized medicine, which relies heavily on detailed genetic information provided by targeted sequencing, is another key trend enhancing the market. In addition, the growing investment in genomics research by both government and private entities is propelling market expansion. Apart from this, the rise in collaborations between academic institutions and biotechnology companies to develop innovative sequencing solutions is also a significant trend. Moreover, the increasing focus on precision medicine and companion diagnostics is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Agilent Technologies Inc.

.BGI Group

.Dnastar Inc.

.Eurofins Genomics LLC (Eurofins Scientific SE)

.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

.Illumina Inc.

.Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (Danaher Corporation)

.Macrogen Inc

.Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

.PacBio

.Pieriandx

.QIAGEN N.V.

.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, workflow, application, type, and end user.

Technology Insights:

.NGS

.Others

Workflow Insights:

.Presequencing

.Sequencing

.Data Analysis

Application Insights:

.Human Biomedical Research

.Plant and Animal Sciences

.Drug Discovery

.Others

Type Insights:

.DNA-based Targeted Sequencing

.RNA-based Targeted Sequencing

End User Insights:

.Hospitals & Clinics

.Academic & Research Institutes

.Pharma & Biotech Companies

Regional Insights:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

