Youth From J&K’S Tral Inspires Local Boys & Girls To Look For Challenging Careers

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) Known once for its young boys joining terrorist groups in large numbers, J&K's Tral town in Pulwama district is now hitting news headlines for the right reasons.

A young man from Tral town, Raja Shahzaib Raza, is the first local to become a pilot for Air India.

Shahzaib did his schooling from the reputed Tyndale Biscoe Memorial School in Srinagar. Family sources said he later obtained his B.Tech degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Kashmir.

He got himself enrolled in Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Udaan Academy in Amethi (Uttar Pradesh).

Shahzaib applied for the pilot's position in Air India after completing his training. After undergoing all the tests and procedures, he was appointed as a pilot by the airlines.

Locals in Tral town said that Shahzaib has made them proud because till the recent past, youth of the town were looked upon with suspicion for alleged militant links.

“Shahzaib has proved that the youth of our area have finally chosen the right path.

“He is a great inspiration for hundreds of our youth who want to excel in various fields to serve the country and make an honourable living”, said Sajad Ahmad Ganai, 56.

The path breaking career choice made by Shahzaib has come as an enviable alternative to those locals trying to join the civil services. It carries the hopeful message to hundreds, who look forward to joining challenging careers in the country.

“The basic point is not whether you become an IAS/IPS officer or not. The basic point is that in a country like India, choices are umpteen provided you have the determination to work hard and with honesty and the right motivation,” said Shahid, 22, a youth from Tral town.

