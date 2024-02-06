Lawyer claims Trump up against long jail sentence

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, an attorney associated with the United States Democrats has issued a stark warning, suggesting that former President Donald Trump could be looking at a "long" prison sentence if found guilty in his upcoming trial. Last June, Trump was charged with 37 felony counts, accused of unlawfully retaining highly sensitive national security information at his South Florida residence. These allegations include the illegal possession of top-secret details pertaining to Washington's nuclear capabilities and strategies in the event of an attack on the United States or its allies.



Prosecutors, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, contend that Trump ignored federal officials' requests to return the classified documents, some of which were reportedly stored in publicly accessible locations at Mar-a-Lago, including an unsecured bathroom. Despite facing the weighty charges, Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.



Speaking on MSNBC's The Weekend on Sunday, Marc Elias, a former representative for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), underscored the gravity of the evidence in the Florida case. Elias emphasized that the trial, set to take place in over three months, could deliver evidence that is "devastating" to Trump politically, potentially leading to a "long" prison term.



The charges against Trump represent a historic moment, marking the first instance where a former United States president faces criminal charges from the federal government he once led. The accusations stem from the alleged mishandling of classified documents, an offense that, if proven, could carry severe legal consequences.



This legal predicament compounds Trump's legal woes, as he received another federal indictment in August 2023 over allegations of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 United States presidential election. As the legal battles intensify, Trump finds himself at the center of a complex legal web, with potential repercussions that could reshape the political landscape and the legacy of the 45th President of the United States.





MENAFN06022024000045015687ID1107814201